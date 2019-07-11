Cameron Boyce's Dad Shares Photo of Late Actor Taken 'Hours Before He Was Snatched from Our Lives'

Victor Boyce, the father of the late Cameron Boyce, is sharing a moment from his son’s final hours.

On Wednesday, Victor posted a photograph of Cameron sitting at a table in a denim jacket with his hand up to his chin. The image was taken hours before the young actor’s sudden and tragic death over the weekend.

“My son. Just hours before he was snatched from our lives,” Victor captioned the shot on Instagram. “I miss him terribly. I hope that no one ever has to feel the agony I’m feeling but no one is immune to tragedy.”

“The outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive is so beautiful and appreciated,” Victor added. “Thank you all for helping us through our worst possible situation. 🙏🏾❤️”

In the comments section of the post, many expressed their condolences to Victor and shared their fondest memories of the actor.

One of those people included Cameron’s Descendants costar Dove Cameron, who recently broke her silence about his death and shared an emotional video on Instagram, revealing how hard she was taking the tragic news.

“i love you and your whole family so much and forever. there was life before this, and now life after this. my thoughts have not left you and they will stay with you,” the actress, 23, commented on the post.

Victor’s heartbreaking post comes on the same day that he and his wife Libby opened up to PEOPLE in a statement about the tragedy and expressed their appreciation for the “outpouring of love” they’ve received from their son’s fans.

“There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family,” they said. “He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him. He was the rock of our family and he always had a positive, heartwarming, insightful and caring outlook on everything and everyone.”

While Libby and Victor called the pain of losing their son “indescribable,” they vowed to continue his legacy.

“The pain we have endured and are continuing to endure is indescribable, but we are making every effort to move forward and ensure that Cameron’s legacy and all that he stood for is honored,” they continued. “He was and is, so cherished and we will hold him in our hearts forever. He is our shooting star.”

Cameron’s death was confirmed by the actor’s family on Saturday night. The young actor died in his sleep after suffering a seizure. He was 20.

On Monday, Victor thanked fans of Cameron on Twitter, writing, “I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received.”

Victor went on to explain that the well wishes he and the rest of his family have received have helped “ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from.”

“I can’t thank you guys enough,” Victor added.

On Tuesday, the family said his “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family added.

Cameron’s official cause of death has yet to be determined following an autopsy that was performed on Monday.

Cameron was “found unresponsive in his home” on Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead on the scene after authorities were called, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed.

In their first statement, the family said, “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.“

The Los Angeles-born actor was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants TV movies, and as Luke Ross on Jessie, which ran for four seasons on Disney Channel and starred Debby Ryan.