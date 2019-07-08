Cameron Boyce's Dad Breaks Silence on His Death, Says He 'Can't Wake Up' from 'This Nightmare'

Cameron Boyce‘s dad Victor has broken his silence on the actor’s heartbreaking death.

On Monday, Victor thanked fans of Cameron on Twitter, writing, “I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received.”

Victor went on to explain that the well wishes he and the rest of his family have received have helped “ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from.”

“I can’t thank you guys enough,” Victor added.

Cameron died at the age of 20 in his sleep on Saturday morning of a seizure brought on by an “ongoing medical condition,” a family spokesperson said.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Since Cameron’s passing, Disney Channels President and Chief Creative Officer Gary Marsh wrote in an email to his colleagues obtained by PEOPLE, “His generosity of spirit, his joyful embrace of all life has to offer, and his unwavering commitment to social justice were only a few of the traits that made us all fall in love with him… From Jessie, to Jake and the Neverland Pirates, to Gamer’s Guide, to his most recent work on Descendants, Cameron has been a humble and hilarious presence in our lives — and the lives of tens of millions of kids — for nearly half of his 20 years.”

In addition to Marsh’s statement to employees, many fans and celebrities have shared tributes to the late star on social media.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid,” Adam Sandler wrote on Instagram of Cameron, who played his son Keithie in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

“Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” Sandler, 52, said.

Actress Peyton List, who played Cameron’s sibling on Jessie, mourned his death in a heartbreaking Instagram post. “He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life,” she wrote.

“There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you,” she added.

Cameron also received a tribute from his Jessie costar Skai Jackson, who played his sister Zuri.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” she captioned the post. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs… Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying!”

Fellow Disney star Laura Marano also had nothing but positive things to say about Cameron.

“He was such an incredible guy and I think there are so many amazing memories that I’m sure so many people have of him,” Marano, 23, told PEOPLE Now.

Marano starred in Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally around the same time as his series Jessie, which ran for four seasons from 2011 to 2015.

In his final interview before his death, Cameron spoke to Haute Living about how his family provided him with a blueprint as to how he could give back — and what he could accomplish in doing so.

“There’s a long line of difference makers in my family. I’m following in the footsteps of some really strong men and women who have showed me what it means to give back; it’s the greatest way to fulfill yourself,” he said in the interview, which was published in May.

“Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren’t many feelings more euphoric. Changing someone else’s life positively changes yours for the better as well,” he added.