Disney Star Cameron Boyce's Cause of Death Confirmed by LA Coroner

Nearly a month after actor Cameron Boyce was found dead in his home, the late Disney star’s cause of death has been revealed.

Boyce died of epilepsy on July 6, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed on Tuesday. He was 20.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

According to his death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE, Boyce was cremated, and his family was able to take his ashes home.

The news comes just two days after Boyce’s family honored him on social media by sharing heartfelt tributes to him.

The late actor’s parents recently shared special memories of their late son on Instagram. His mother, Libby Boyce, shared one of her favorite photos on Instagram Saturday.

“My sunshine☀️,” she wrote alongside a photo of the actor embracing his mother with a wide smile for the camera.

Cameron’s father, Victor Boyce, revealed to fans and followers last week that his son had loved to play the guitar — posting an image of Cameron strumming the instrument.

His father also shared a heartfelt photo with Cameron when he was just a baby.

The star had appeared in films including Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Eagle Eye, as well as starring in the Disney Channel franchises Jessie and Descendants.

Following his death, his family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the “Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.

Victor and Libby said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that their son was the “rock” of their family and their “shooting star.”

”There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family,” they said.