Cameron Boyce's Autopsy Is Completed but His Official Cause of Death Is Still Unknown

The cause of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce‘s sudden death over the weekend has yet to be determined after an autopsy was performed on Monday.

“An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced on Monday in a press release.

The statement also said that Boyce was “found unresponsive in his home” on Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead on the scene after authorities were called.

Earlier on Monday, Boyce’s father broke his silence on his son’s tragic death.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” Victor Boyce wrote on Twitter, saying that the outpouring of well-wishes the family has received has helped to “ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from.”

“I can’t thank you guys enough,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for the family said in a previous statement that Cameron died after having a seizure in his sleep.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Image zoom Cameron Boyce

RELATED: Cameron Boyce’s Dad Breaks Silence on His Death, Says He ‘Can’t Wake Up’ from ‘This Nightmare’

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the statement concluded.

Cameron, best known for his roles on the Descendants franchise and his role on the TV series Jessie, was only 20 years old. Since the heartbreaking news of his death, several of his fellow actors and costars have expressed their grief.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid,” said Adam Sandler — who played Cameron’s on-screen dad in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 — in an Instagram tribute. “Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬”

Image zoom Greg Doherty/Getty Images

RELATED: Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Descendants Costar Cameron Boyce’s Death: He ‘Was One of My Babies’

“My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing,” wrote Descendants director Kenny Ortega in an Instagram post.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that the cast of the Disney franchise, in which Cameron played Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos, is “in a state of complete shock” following the news of his untimely death.

“The cast had a strong bond and this is unimaginable,” the source said.

The third installment of the franchise, Descendants 3, is set to premiere on August 2 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.