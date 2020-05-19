Cameran Eubanks Says Whitney Sudler-Smith Is 'Like a Brother' to Her After Southern Charm Exit

Cameran Eubanks may be saying goodbye to Southern Charm, but that doesn't mean she's walking away from the friendships she formed while on the show.

After announcing her departure from Southern Charm last week, fans began to question where Eubanks' relationship with executive producer and former castmate Whitney Sudler-Smith stood. While replying to comments on a recent Instagram post, Eubanks said her friendship with Sudler-Smith remains intact.

"[Whitney] is like a brother to me. We talk on the phone almost every day," wrote Eubanks, 36.

Eubanks revealed her plans to leave the show after reports surfaced accusing her husband, Jason Wimberly, of having an affair with a local makeup artist named Rebecca Walsh. Both Eubanks and Wash denied the allegations and implied that Kathryn Dennis was the source of the rumor.

Given Sudler-Smith's past history with Dennis (the two have hooked up several times over the years) and his position as a producer on the show, fans wondered how Eubanks feels about him now.

"I’d give him a kidney," Eubanks added in the comment.

And it seems Eubanks remains in the good graces with Sudler-Smith's mother, Patricia Altschul. The socialite also commented on a photo in support of Eubanks.

" 'No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride…' " Eubanks captioned the selfie shared on Friday. " 'And if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well… maybe chalk it off to forced consciousness expansion.' "

"No sympathy for the devil … indeed," Altschul wrote.

Eubanks later expanded on the post, telling her followers not to feel bad for amid the drama.

"What that quote means to me is you don’t need to have sympathy for me because this is a part of being associated with reality TV. I put myself in this situation," she explained. " 'Making a deal with the devil.' Jason and Rebecca are the real victims."

On Sunday, Dennis spoke out against the allegations that she spread the rumor, saying her character was being "annihilated."

"I've been quiet since all this started and told not to post anything but I can't stand it anymore," she wrote on Instagram. "Y'all have to know that this whole thing has been blown out of context. I'm freakin heartbroken and SO depressed because the way I'm being portrayed is totally not true!!!"