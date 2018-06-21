Shep Drinks Camerans' Breast Milk on Southern Charm: 'God Knows He's Never Turned Down a Shot'

Cameran Eubanks takes her friendship with pals Whitney Sudler-Smith and Shep Rose to the next level on Thursday’s episode of Southern Charm — and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek.

Meeting with the duo weeks after giving birth to her daughter Palmer Corrine (now 7 months old), the new mom shares something special with Sudler-Smith and Rose: a sip of her breast milk, poured in a shot glass, no less.

“Since the moment I got pregnant, Whitney has had this strange fascination with lactation,” Eubanks, 34, explains. “So I figure, here you go. Why not taste it?”

“And you can’t leave Shep out,” she adds of Rose, 38. “God knows he’s never turned down a shot.”

Cameran Eubanks Bravo

Pouring the milk in to a shot glass, which Eubanks said she pumped earlier in the morning “straight out of the teet,” both Sudler-Smith, 50, and Rose look nervous.

Never one to turn down a challenge though, both take a sip — starting with Sudler-Smith, who smells it first and then quickly spits it out.

Rose fairs a little better. “It’s good, I like it!” he enthusiastically says.

Eubanks — who says she hasn’t enjoyed breastfeeding — laughs throughout both taste tests.

“Palmer’s a sweet little baby for the most part, but I’m breastfeeding, so I’m kind of like a prisoner,” she says in the clip. “Breastfeeding is awful. I am literally gushing milk everywhere. And you know, I don’t eat a healthy diet. Let’s face it, I’m kind of a truck driver. The fact that I’m producing this much milk, it’s kind of crazy.”

Whitney Sudler-Smith Bravo

Shep Rose Bravo

Bravo fans know this isn’t the first time a man has tasted breast milk on the network.

Back in May of 2017, Andy Cohen traded in his signature Fresquila for a sip of Amber Tamblyn‘s breast milk on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

“It’s very sweet. It’s sweet,” Cohen said after taking a swig, reaching for his alcoholic beverage. “And it’s good with a tequila chaser! Wow. Can I have more?”

“That’s the closest to a breast I’ve ever been,” he joked later.

Andy Cohen Source: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube

Eubanks recently sat down for PEOPLE’s Celeb Moms Get Real to outline the differences she feels in her life since become a mother.

“When you have a baby, people come up to you and it’s so annoying, they’re like, ‘Oh, I bet you don’t even remember your life before the baby,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, actually, I do remember my life and it was great,’ ” admitted Eubanks, who shares her baby girl with husband Jason Wimberly.

“Which sounds so awful, but having a baby, it just changes everything and it is not something to be entered into lightly,” continued the Charleston, South Carolina-based star. “You need to be prepared and ready to have a baby because it rocks your world … in a good way, in a good way. I wouldn’t give her back.”

Cameran Eubanks and baby Palmer Cameran Eubanks /Instagram

Luckily for Eubanks, Palmer is pretty easygoing as far as babies go.

“My daughter is honestly nothing like [me] … I prayed that my daughter was going to be more like my husband,” Eubanks said. “She’s very chill, she’s relaxed, she’s a good baby … my mom said that I was a jerk of a baby so I’m really, really lucky so far with Palmer.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.