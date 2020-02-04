Cameran Eubanks Defends 'Polarizing' Post About Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Performance

Cameran Eubanks is responding to critics of Jennifer Lopez‘s Super Bowl performance.

On Monday, the Southern Charm star, 36, posted a meme on Instagram that appeared to reference some conservative critics of Lopez’s halftime show, which included five outfit changes, a pole-dancing routine, a tribute to Puerto Rico and a surprise appearance from her 11-year-old daughter Emme.

“JLo flying home on her private jet not giving a flying flip what Nancy from Nebraska thinks of her halftime performance at the Super Bowl,” the meme read, over a photo of Lopez, 50, looking cool and collected on a plane.

Eubanks had originally posted the meme with the caption “YGG 💯🍑🙌🏼⭐️😍,” but later updated her caption after seemingly receiving criticism from her followers.

“Edit, didn’t realize this would be so polarizing,” she added. “Ummm…there is genocide, war, famine, SO many atrocities going on in the world we live in. The point is to not get your britches in a wad over a Super Bowl half time performance. I think Jesus would agree…(and y’all’s husbands all liked it. BYE.)”

Jennifer Lopez (inset: Cameran Eubanks)

Lopez joined Shakira for the halftime show on Sunday. The two superstars performed a 12-minute set featuring all of their hits, including “She Wolf” and “Hips Don’t Lie” from Shakira, and “On the Floor” and “Get Right” from Lopez.

Hours after the performance, the Hustlers star sent her gratitude to the choreographers, dancers and creatives involved in the months-long process of putting the show together, praising them in the caption of a video from the night.

“Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined,” Lopez wrote. “I love you guys so much!”

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez with daughter Emme

Emme — Lopez’s daughter with ex-husband Marc Anthony — was involved in one of the halftime show’s most emotional moments, singing a slow rendition of her mom’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” as well as a few bars of Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born in the U.S.A.”

The aspiring singer was joined by her mother, who came out wearing a reversible feathered jacket with the Puerto Rican flag design on one side and the American flag design on the other. The fashionable costume allowed Lopez the opportunity to make an impactful political statement aimed at the Trump administration about its treatment of Puerto Rico — a subject she has spoken out about in the past.

“AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!” Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez wrote on Instagram afterwards the show. “I’m so proud of you, Jen!❤️”