Cameran Eubanks Reveals She Won't Be Returning to Bravo's Southern Charm

Looks like Southern Charm will need a new narrator next season.

On Tuesday, Cameran Eubanks — the Real World: San Diego alumna who has been a leading player on the hit Bravo show since it premiered back in March 2014, and has always provided the show's voice-over narration throughout the episodes — revealed on Instagram that she won't be returning for its upcoming seventh season.

Her news was dropped subtly in the comments section of one of her own posts on Instagram, a throwback photo that showed her posing alongside friends including Southern Charm costar Patricia Altschul.

"Missing the show!" a fan noted to Eubanks, before asking, "When are you returning? 💕"

"I will not be returning," the 36-year-old wrote in response.

A rep for Bravo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, but Eubanks' exit is a shocking one for fans of the show, seeing as how central Eubanks has been to her group of friends — including Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll, who are expected to return next season alongside Kathryn Dennis and others.

"You're the only reason to watch," one of her fans wrote on Instagram, amid other pleas for her to stay.

Production on Southern Charm's seventh season had begun earlier this year but paused amid the nationwide stay-at-home orders caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The order in South Carolina set by Gov. Henry McMaster officially expired on May 4. The state — which as of Tuesday has reported 7,792 positive COVID-19 cases and 346 deaths, according to a New York Times database — has since been loosening restrictions on businesses, with close-contact commerces like gyms, barbershops and dine-in restaurants opening again next week to prepare for a popular summertime tourist season.

Eubanks has been a vocal opponent of reopening beaches and nonessential stores so soon, lashing out at Gov. McMaster on social media and pushing for more time to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.

"I’m INCENSED on this!! Fellow South Carolinians please speak out! This isn’t a democratic or republican issue it’s F—— COMMON SENSE!!" she wrote back in April

It's particularly personal issue for Eubanks. She's married to physician Jason Wimberly, who has been on the frontlines of the health crisis.

The two, who wed in 2014, share daughter 2½-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne.

While Palmer has made appearances on Southern Charm since her birth, Wimberly has mostly stayed away from the cameras, only showing up on the season 6 finale.

At BravoCon back in November, Eubanks told PEOPLE that fans "might" see more of him in upcoming seasons, saying that he was "warming up" to the idea.

One thing fans likely won't see, either on or off camera: another baby.

"I think one is all I can handle," Eubanks said. "I have the self-awareness to know that I can be a really good mother to one, not sure if I could be a really good mother to more than one"