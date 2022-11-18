'Call Me Kat' Sets Date for Leslie Jordan's Final Episode After His Death

Call Me Kat has set the date for Leslie Jordan's last episode after the star's unexpected death on Oct. 24.

Though Jordan's character Phil will no longer physically appear on screen after "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff" airs on Dec. 1, Jordan's character will continue to have a place on the series — in fact, the Fox sitcom will pay special tribute with a poignant guest appearance.

"Leslie's death absolutely affected the storylines," series executive producer Maria Ferrari told Deadline. "We can exclusively confirm that Phil's mother will be featured in an episode that we're shooting right now. We cast Leslie's friend Vicki Lawrence in the role."

Lisa Rose/FOX

Lawrence, who starred alongside Jordan in Fox's The Cool Kids, will play a "no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe's baker while he's on vacation," per Deadline.

Executive producer Jim Patterson told the outlet, "The first person we thought of to play his mom — who is a character in and of herself— was Vicki Lawrence."

He continued, "They had that Cool Kids connection and she's amazing and so funny. We mentioned it and, God bless her, she didn't hesitate; she said yes right away. We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her. It's going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when Phil was there."

Elisabeth Caren/FOX

Jordan died in an October car accident, apparently triggered after the actor experienced a sudden medical emergency, though his cause of death has not officially been declared.

Call Me Kat paused production immediately after his passing to allow the cast and crew time to grieve.

FOX Entertainment called Jordan "the kindest person you could ever imagine" in a statement to Entertainment Weekly at the time.

"We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world," the statement read.

"The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

Call Me Kat airs new episodes Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.