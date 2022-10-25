'Call Me Kat' Pauses Production After Leslie Jordan's Death: 'We Will Be Taking Time to Grieve'

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," Mayim Bialik shared in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday on behalf of the show's cast and crew

By
Published on October 25, 2022 01:51 AM
CALL ME KAT: L-R: Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Mayim Bialik in the “Call Me Ken Jennings” episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, September 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
Photo: Lisa Rose/FOX

Production of Call Me Kat has been paused following the death of Leslie Jordan, PEOPLE confirms.

The actor — who died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 — played main cast member Phil, a newly single man who serves as the head baker at a café owned by Kat (Mayim Bialik). The series, which debuted in 2021, began airing its third season last month.

Jordan filmed nine episodes for the show's latest season.

CALL ME KAT: Leslie Jordan in the all-new "Call Me Uncle Dad" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, October 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lisa Rose/FOX
Lisa Rose/FOX

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, FOX Entertainment called Jordan "the kindest person you could ever imagine."

"We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan," the statement read. "Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

Warner Bros. Television, which also produces the show, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment but told EW in a statement that the company was "devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan."

They added, "Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time."

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, Call Me Kat star Bialik, 46, shared a statement with PEOPLE on behalf of the show's cast and crew, mourning the loss of their late costar.

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh," the statement read.

"We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Will & Grace actor died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD.

His agent David Shaul shared in a statement to PEOPLE: "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Related Articles
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actor Leslie Jordan performs at the 15th Annual Awards and Benefit Luncheon for Friendly House on October 30, 2004 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Friendly House is one of the nation's first residential treatment homes for women recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan Sings Original Hymn Posted One Day Before His Death: 'Love' and 'Light'
Leslie Jordan joins Nordstrom to celebrate NYC Pride on June 27, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
WILL & GRACE -- "Cowboys and Iranians" Episode 17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie
Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan Was More Than 2 Decades Sober: 'The Hardest Thing That I Ever Did'
luky bryan, katy perry, ryan seacrest
Willie Spence's 'American Idol' Family Pays Tribute After His Death: 'If You Met Him, You Loved Him'
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSWrtJ8hl7z/?hl=en robertcormier "When your passion and purpose are greater than your fear and excuses, you will find a way." Edited · 213w
Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'
Amy, played by Amber Marshall with Finn, played by Robert Cormier. (CBC) HEARTLAND
Robert Cormier's 'Heartland' Costar Says He Was a 'Joy to Be Around' in Touching Tribute After His Death
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Megan Hilty attends the 2016 Tony Awards - Red Carpet at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Megan Hilty Breaks Silence on the Death of Her Sister, Brother-in-Law and Nephew: 'No Words'
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
Records Show Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes After Car Crash: Fire Department
Megan Hilty attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Son in Washington Plane Crash
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
LAPD Will No Longer Investigate Anne Heche's Car Crash: Cops
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41. Credit: Discovery
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Car Crash While Filming Race for Series: 'Devastating'
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I'm Feeling a Lot of Fear'