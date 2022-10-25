Production of Call Me Kat has been paused following the death of Leslie Jordan, PEOPLE confirms.

The actor — who died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 — played main cast member Phil, a newly single man who serves as the head baker at a café owned by Kat (Mayim Bialik). The series, which debuted in 2021, began airing its third season last month.

Jordan filmed nine episodes for the show's latest season.

Lisa Rose/FOX

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, FOX Entertainment called Jordan "the kindest person you could ever imagine."

"We are shocked and devastated by today's tragic passing of Leslie Jordan," the statement read. "Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie's family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."

Warner Bros. Television, which also produces the show, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment but told EW in a statement that the company was "devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan."

They added, "Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time."

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday, Call Me Kat star Bialik, 46, shared a statement with PEOPLE on behalf of the show's cast and crew, mourning the loss of their late costar.

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh," the statement read.

"We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Will & Grace actor died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD.

His agent David Shaul shared in a statement to PEOPLE: "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."