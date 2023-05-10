Mayim Bialik Dreams Up 'Call Me Kat' Ending Where Leslie Jordan's 'Phil Lives on Forever' After Show Is Canceled

After news broke last week that Call Me Kat wouldn't be returning for a fourth season, star Mayim Bialik shared her thoughts on the cancellation and paid an especially poignant tribute to late costar Leslie Jordan, who died unexpectedly in October while he was driving to set.

"It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday," the actress, 47, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible. But with this incredible cast – Cheyenne [Jackson], Swoosie [Kurtz], Julian [Grant] and Kyla [Pratt] - and, of course, with the late Leslie Jordan, all things that seemed impossible became possible."

Bialik offered up how she thinks the show wrapped up.

"Decide the ending you want, but for me, here's where I think we all end up: Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone's life bringing joy and wisdom. And Phil lives on forever," she wrote. "Thank you for being a part of our journey."

RELATED VIDEO: Looking Back at Leslie Jordan's Most Memorable Instagram Moments Following his Death

Jackson, 47, also reflected on working on the series.

"These past three years of making 50+ episodes of @callmekatfox are something I'll never forget and I will cherish the memories I've made and the friendships I've gained," he Instagrammed on Friday. "Thank you to the most incredible producers, the fantastic crew, thank you to our talented writers, our hair and m/u, wardrobe, catering, post production, and to every single person who helped tell these sometimes silly, sometimes poignant stories. We're not curing cancer here, we're just trying to bring some joy and we want to thank you for being along for the ride."

Following Jordan's death at age 67, Call Me Kat paused production at the time to give the cast and crew time to grieve. Jordan had filmed nine episodes for season 3 prior to his death, the last of which aired Dec. 1.

Fox

30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer stepped in to fill the absence left by Jordan. McBrayer, 49, played Gideon, the new hire at the cat café owned by Bialik's title character.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 3 finale that aired Friday saw Max (Jackson) and Zoey (Margie Mays) receive an offer to open up for country star Russell Dickerson and Carter (Grant) and Randi (Pratt) pass on getting married at the courthouse. Max and Kat also exchanged "I love yous" before he headed off on tour.

At the end of the episode, the entire cast and crew waved goodbye, and Jackson revealed a T-shirt printed with Jordan's face.