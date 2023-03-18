California Meteorologist Says She's 'Going to Be OK' After Fainting During Live Broadcast

Alissa Carlson Schwartz, an award-winning meteorologist and former Mrs. California, lost consciousness on live television Saturday morning.

The CBS Los Angeles meteorologist was seconds into the 7 a.m. KCAL News broadcast with co-anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim, who introduced Carlson Schwartz shortly before her eyes rolled back and she fell to the ground in a recording published by TMZ.

"Thanks for all the texts, messages, and calls!" Carlson Schwartz wrote on her Instagram Story that afternoon. "I'm going to be ok!"

A spokesperson for KCAL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Carlson Schwartz previously opened up about a miraculous recovery from a heart condition after she was diagnosed with a leaky valve in 2014, following another on-the-job health scare. She discovered the condition after she threw up during a broadcast at another station.

"They told me that, eventually, the valve would probably have to be replaced. They didn't know when it would wear out," Carlson Schwartz recalled in 2018 to KGET Bakersfield, where she was chief meteorologist before joining KCAL in 2021.

She and her husband, attorney Neil Schwartz, then adopted a healthier lifestyle and welcomed a daughter named Aris. When their baby was 9 months old, Carlson Schwartz returned to the hospital after experiencing more chest pains.

"It comes back that the valve had actually started to repair itself. The stem cells from my baby had started to heal my heart," explained Carlson Schwartz then, while getting choked up.

Carlson Schwartz served as the American Heart Association's "Circle of Red" Chairman from 2017-2019, and she was crowned Mrs. California in 2018.