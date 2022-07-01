The reality stars got married last week at the Electric Forest music festival, after announcing their engagement in November of last year

Are You the One? Couple Cali Trepp and Tomas Buenos Tie the Knot at 'Magical' Music Festival

Wedding bells have rung for Cali Trepp and Tomas Buenos!

The Are You the One? alums tied the knot on June 24 at the Electric Forest music festival in Michigan, Trepp revealed on Instagram Thursday.

"I married my best friend," the reality star captioned a carousel of photos from the special day.

Trepp said she and Buenos had just celebrated four years of being together, three years of living together and two years of being "dog parents."

"Having our wedding at @electric_forest was absolutely magical," she wrote of the Rothbury event. "Old and new friends, and even perfect strangers, joined us to share this beautiful celebration of love. I've never felt like an actual wedding was something that represented our relationship. Being in the forest with all of our forest family felt like a dream and I couldn't have imagined a more perfect moment. My heart is so so so full."

The bride then shared a sweet message to her new husband. "My love for you Tommy surpasses time and space," she wrote. "And so we celebrate our bond in this life, and in every other past and future lives we are lucky enough to cross paths in… I love you forever."

Embracing the festival energy for their wedding attire, Trepp wore a white lace top with a white flowing tulle skirt, accessorizing with a crown and body jewelry. Buenos kept it casual in flowing, open black top, black scarf and shorts.

In the images from Trepp's post, the newlyweds stood on a platform before an organ, surrounded by friends beneath a canopy of trees – even posing for a photo with a cutout of their dog.

Trepp and Buenos met on AYTO's seventh season, which aired in 2018. The hit dating series relies on modern match-making technology to help a group of singles find their perfect match. In order to win a group prize of $1 million, the contestants have to work together to identify correct pairings.

The couple's wedding venue seemed fitting, as they got engaged while attending the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival in Orlando in November 2021. Both Trepp and Buenos announced the happy news on Instagram.

"I SAID YES," the bride-to-be captioned her post, adding multiple diamond ring emojis.

"Apparently I forgot what 50 degree weather felt like because I put on every piece of clothing I could find…. AND THEN THIS HAPPENED," she continued. "I had no idea what was going on, forgot to say yes …. I just was in so much shock!!! It was so heartwarming to have our friends there for this moment and even the crowd around us cheering! @edc_orlando was unforgettable. Love you ever [sic] @tombuenos."