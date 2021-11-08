Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Current Relationship with Ex Kris Jenner: 'I Wish It Was Closer'
Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner separated in 2013 after 22 years of marriage
Eight years after their split, Caitlyn Jenner says she isn't as close with Kris Jenner as she'd like to be.
During Monday's episode of Big Brother VIP, the former Olympian, 72, opened up about where things stand between the exes.
"From my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," Caitlyn told one of her housemates in a clip obtained by the Daily Mail. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. We did a great job and this and that. Yeah, I wish it was closer, but it's not."
After being asked if Kris, 66, has "misgivings" about her, Caitlyn replied, "I think that's an understatement."
"But yeah, I mean, our relationship is okay. But it's not — I think it could be better, just because of the kids," she continued. "That's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father get along together. Is it easy, is it good when they see each other? Is there any tension?"
Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender in 2015, two years after she and Kris announced their separation after 22 years of marriage. They share daughters Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24.
The former couple went through a period of estrangement after Caitlyn's memoir was published in 2017. In The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about her gender dysphoria than she says she did, and both Kris and her daughters have been open about the fact that the book created a rift in the family for a period of time.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Earlier this year, Kris described her current relationship with Caitlyn as "very respectful."
"She's the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes," she told editor Kristina O'Neill for WSJ. Magazine's The One.
She also reflected on navigating the pair's split amid Caitlyn's transition, saying "none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years."
"We didn't know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about," she continued. "What I thought was interesting about that was, I'm sure many people who are fans of our show weren't expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there's so many different ways of looking at it."