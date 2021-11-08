Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Current Relationship with Ex Kris Jenner: 'I Wish It Was Closer'

Eight years after their split, Caitlyn Jenner says she isn't as close with Kris Jenner as she'd like to be.

During Monday's episode of Big Brother VIP, the former Olympian, 72, opened up about where things stand between the exes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"From my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," Caitlyn told one of her housemates in a clip obtained by the Daily Mail. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. We did a great job and this and that. Yeah, I wish it was closer, but it's not."

After being asked if Kris, 66, has "misgivings" about her, Caitlyn replied, "I think that's an understatement."

"But yeah, I mean, our relationship is okay. But it's not — I think it could be better, just because of the kids," she continued. "That's always the way when you have that. It's all about how the mother and father get along together. Is it easy, is it good when they see each other? Is there any tension?"

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, Kris described her current relationship with Caitlyn as "very respectful."

"She's the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes," she told editor Kristina O'Neill for WSJ. Magazine's The One.

She also reflected on navigating the pair's split amid Caitlyn's transition, saying "none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years."