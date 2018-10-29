Caitlyn Jenner said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Los Cabos for her 69th birthday!

The I Am Cait star traveled to Mexico to ring in the last year of her sixties with close friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins.

While celebrating on Sunday, Jenner rocked a white, one-piece bathing suit, which she paired with sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and a long green coverup.

Hutchins, 22, walked close by and sported a white two-piece bikini, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail. She accessorized it with sunglasses and a floral kimono.

On Monday, Hutchins shared a snap of the beautiful oceanfront view in Cabo San Lucas, and captioned it, “Mood always: Mas cafe por favor ☕️.”

Earlier this month, she addressed the nature of her relationship with Jenner, whom she lives with.

During an interview for The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo, the Pepperdine University graduate said simply they “share a life together.”

Hutchins went on to explain that the although the women — who met a few years ago via their makeup artist and hairstylist — now live together, there is no need to fixate on the status of their relationship and the demands of a label.

“I don’t think we need to talk about, ‘Is it romantic or not?’ ” she said. “We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together.”

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Rony Armas

She also corrected the host when he asked if she had ever “dated” another transgender person before.

“I would not say we’re dating,” she explained. “I would back up, I would say we are partners. I would not use the word ‘girlfriend,’ I would not use the word ‘dating.’ We’re partners.”

Earlier this summer, Jenner addressed relationship rumors in a profile for Variety, telling the publication “we are not going to get into that,” but did share that the duo is “very close.”

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” Jenner said of Hutchins. “We’re the best of friends.”

The pair’s trip to Mexico comes a year after Jenner — she publicly transitioned from male to female three years ago and underwent gender confirmation surgery in January 2017 — celebrated her 68th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, where she fulfilled a lifelong “fantasy.”

In October 2017, she posted an Instagram video of herself walking on the beach in a dark, plunging one-piece swimsuit and wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

As she approached the camera, she took off her hat and proudly declared “Free!” as she twirled around while the waves crashed ashore.

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”