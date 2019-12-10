Caitlyn Jenner is home.

The former Olympian and reality star was voted off British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in an emotional double-elimination on Friday. When she returned from Australia to the United States, she received a sweet homecoming treat from daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“Thank you my baby’s @kendalljenner @kyliejenner,” Caitlyn, 70, wrote on Instagram with a photo of her house decorated with balloons, including ones that say “Welcome Home.”

The day after her elimination, Caitlyn shared an Instagram Story post and revealed that she was reunited with her close friend and business partner, Sophia Hutchins.

“Just got out of the jungle and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it — haven’t had it in weeks,” Jenner, 70, said in an Instagram Story post following the eviction. “But, when I came out of the jungle, had a lot of friends there, but I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel.”

“Sophia’s here! Yay!” Caitlyn added with a cheer, while shifting the camera to show Hutchins, 23.

On Saturday, Caitlyn enjoyed her time out of the jungle with Hutchins on a beach in Australia, according to photographs obtained by The Daily Mail. The I Am Cait star wore a white blouse and jean shorts, while Hutchins wore a white swim top, which she paired with black ripped jeans.

Earlier that day, Hutchins, who had been running Caitlyn’s social media for her while she was on the show, announced Caitlyn’s elimination with a post from her account.

“Caitlyn may have been eliminated – but I’m ready to get back to basics…Drinking wine out of the bottle with you hehe! 😉 You have nothing but love from all of us in your family! Xoxo,” she wrote.

Hutchins also left a supportive comment on the post from her own page, writing, “Love you and so proud of you!!!! Cannot wait to see you 😍😍😍😍😍.”

During her elimination, Caitlyn broke down while recalling her time on the show.

“I came here to kind of test myself, because I did the show 16 years ago. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. The first night I didn’t think I’d make it to the next night,” she said, according to The Sun. “I can’t believe I made it all the way to three weeks.”

While on the show, Caitlyn opened up to her castmates about life in the Kardashian family spotlight and her transition. The former Olympian publicly came out as transgender in 2015.

Caitlyn explained that she came out to all of her children first, starting with her son Brandon Jenner. She shares son Burt, 41, and daughter Cassandra, 39, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and daughters Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, with ex Kris Jenner. She also helped raise Kris’ four older children: Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian.

Caitlyn then claimed that her relationship with Khloé, 35, has been strained ever since she came out.

“The only one that was really — and I still, even to today, can’t quite figure it out — was Khloé,” Caitlyn shared. “Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process. Honestly, it’s been five, six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

“I don’t know what it is, and that’s all I can say,” she said when asked about Kardashian’s reaction.

“And Khloé and I were really close,” Caitlyn added. “I raised Khloé since she was 5 years old. I don’t know what her issues are, I really don’t know.”

While Khloé hasn’t personally responded to Caitlyn’s claims, a source told PEOPLE last week that although the pair have seen each other “many times” over the years, it’s true that they don’t speak regularly.

“Khloé was really hurt by Caitlyn, and their relationship definitely changed,” the source said. “She isn’t the type to hold grudges. But their relationship isn’t the same as it once was.”