Caitlyn Jenner Says It's 'Unfortunate' She's Not Involved in The Kardashians' New Hulu Show
Despite being thrilled about her family's new Hulu show, Caitlyn Jenner is also disappointed that she will not have a role in the forthcoming series.
On Thursday, Caitlyn, 72, shared her support for The Kardashians — the streaming service's upcoming reality series starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.
"I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life," Caitlyn tweeted. "To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."
RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Calls KUWTK a 'Highlight' of Her Life, 'Happy It Continues' with New Hulu Series
Caitlyn — who was featured in the family's long-running hit E! reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and in her own spinoff I Am Cait — will not appear in the Hulu series, Variety reports.
In a follow-up statement on Friday evening, Caitlyn echoed her sentiments about how happy she is for the show and her family, while also explaining it is "unfortunate" that she will not be taking part in it.
"Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show," she wrote in a second tweet. "With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!"
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
KUWTK premiered in 2007, and the family announced the end of the show in Sept. 2020. Three months later, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.
The Kardashian/Jenner family's original series concluded after 20 seasons in June 2021. A two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen aired after the series finale.
RELATED: New Teaser for Hulu's The Kardashians Shows Family's Major Moments Over the Last Year: 'It's Happening'
Hulu released the first official trailer for The Kardashians in Feb., which included footage of Kim, 41, preparing to host Saturday Night Live and highlights from Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker in October.
"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives," a synopsis for the show reads. "Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."
RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says New Hulu Series Shows How She and Pete Davidson Connected: 'All the Details'
Along with Kourtney's high-profile relationship, the Hulu series will pick up where the E! cameras left off with Kim pursuing her dreams of being an attorney, all while running her businesses and raising her four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West.
There was no mention of West, 44, or their pending divorce in the trailers, but fans did get a glimpse of Kim's new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
Meanwhile, Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson recently confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. He apologized to Khloé, 37, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols. Khloé and Thompson, 30, had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently last June.
Kylie, 24, and Travis Scott also welcomed their second child together, Wolf Webster, on Feb. 2.
The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu. New episodes will air every Thursday.