I Am Cait star Caitlyn Jenner previously expressed that Keeping Up with the Kardashians was "one of the highlights of my life"

Caitlyn Jenner Says It's 'Unfortunate' She's Not Involved in The Kardashians' New Hulu Show

Caitlyn Jenner as Vanity Fair And Annenberg Space For Photography Celebrate The Opening Of Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling, Sponsored By The Ritz-Carlton at Annenberg Space For Photography on February 04, 2020 in Century City, California.

Despite being thrilled about her family's new Hulu show, Caitlyn Jenner is also disappointed that she will not have a role in the forthcoming series.

"I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life," Caitlyn tweeted. "To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a follow-up statement on Friday evening, Caitlyn echoed her sentiments about how happy she is for the show and her family, while also explaining it is "unfortunate" that she will not be taking part in it.

"Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show," she wrote in a second tweet. "With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!"

KUWTK premiered in 2007, and the family announced the end of the show in Sept. 2020. Three months later, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives," a synopsis for the show reads. "Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

Along with Kourtney's high-profile relationship, the Hulu series will pick up where the E! cameras left off with Kim pursuing her dreams of being an attorney, all while running her businesses and raising her four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West.

There was no mention of West, 44, or their pending divorce in the trailers, but fans did get a glimpse of Kim's new relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.

