Caitlyn Jenner Admits Staying 'Close' to Her Kids Is 'Tough': 'They've All Moved On'

Caitlyn Jenner has six children — but she’s been an empty-nester for a while.

In a lengthy new interview with Broadly‘s Diana Tourjee conducted in October and published Tuesday, Caitlyn, 68, opens up about everything from her relationships with her children to being one of the most famous members of the trans community.

The former Olympian, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, shares son Burt, 39, and daughter Cassandra, 37, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 36, and Brody, 34, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and daughters Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house,” Caitlyn told Tourjee. “I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”

“We’re just human beings; we’re going to be here for a very short time,” she later added. “We come and we go and at the end, when it’s all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there.”

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, also helped raise Kris’ four children with the late Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloé, 33, and Rob, 31.

Since transitioning, Caitlyn has become estranged from Kris and the Kardashian side of the family, though she maintains relationships with her biological daughters Kendall and Kylie. The Kardashian sisters, as well as Kris, 62, have been open about the fact that passages of Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir created a rift in the family. (In the book, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she says she did.)

From left: Kendall, Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner in June 2017

Reflecting on the turmoil the book caused — as well as her own divisive presence in the transgender community — Caitlyn told Tourjee: “I got the trans community out there bashing on me, I got the Kardashians out there bashing on me. All I do is sit here in the house and try to stay out of trouble.”

“I hope when I get up there to the pearly gates, God looks down and says, ‘You did a good damn job, you won the Games, raised wonderful children, and you know, you made a difference in the world. Yeah, come on in,’ ” she continued. “That’s the way I want to go.”

Most recently, the Daily Mail reported that Caitlyn honored Kris and Kim — as well as her own daughter Kylie — in a series of posts celebrating Mother’s Day, reportedly writing: “So blessed to have so many amazing moms in my life.”

Noticeably absent from the photos was Khloé, who welcomed daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12.