Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out About Kanye West's Struggles and Presidential Bid: 'He's a Good Person'

"He's been such a good friend," Caitlyn Jenner said of Kanye West on Monday's broadcast of Good Morning Britain

When asked about Kanye's political aspirations and also his general wellbeing during her appearance on Good Morning Britain Monday, Caitlyn, 70, said that she has not "had a chance" to catch up with Kanye, 43, since the musician announced his presidential bid as he has been living in "Wyoming most of the time," but nonetheless does "wish him the best."

"I made that as a joke about being his VP when he announced that," she said. "But I hope for the best for him. He's a really good guy."

"The only thing I can talk about is really how he treated me through everything and he has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years and especially going through everything I've been going through in the last five years," Caitlyn continued. "He's been such a good friend."

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that Kanye has been "extremely supportive" of her, saying, "Kanye's got a great heart."

"He's a good person. He's got a big heart," she shared. "He deals like everybody deals with things in their lives. He's dealing with those things, but he's a good person."

However, Caitlyn admittedly said she "can't even go there" when asked if Kanye would make a good president.

"We're living in such a political environment today," she said. "It's like, I don't even want to discuss or talk about politics anymore. I'm just kind of over it."

Though Caitlyn has not seen Kanye in person recently, the Olympian did spend some quality family time with daughter Kendall Jenner over the weekend. On Monday, Caitlyn posted a sweet selfie with the model, 24, on the beach in Malibu. They were with their dogs, including Kendall's Doberman Pinscher.

"Fun weekend with Kendall letting the dogs run on the beach — they loved it!" she captioned the post.

The two were also spotted on a hike with Kendall's friend Harry Hudson in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

"When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew," said Kendall. "She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up, my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings, so that was a big step for us."

"Because of my dad's bravery, I've learned to love what I love and not be ashamed of it," she added. "She's been my role model since before I can even remember, from sports growing up, to now with her wisdom. She's so brave and I aspire to be as brave as her one day."

Image zoom Caitlyn, Kendall and Kylie Jenner Source: Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

Caitlyn's comments come amid turmoil on the Kardashian side of the family. A source told PEOPLE last week that Kim Kardashian West's future with Kanye remains unclear in light of his recently erratic behavior, which included divulging deeply personal details about his family and marriage.