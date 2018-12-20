Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Pose Together Beside Their 'Sentimental' Christmas Tree

The Christmas countdown is on for Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins!

On Tuesday evening, the besties celebrated the holiday season with a “pre-Christmas party” and documented the night by posing together in front of their decorated Christmas tree.

“From our little pre-Christmas party last night!” Hutchins, a 22-year-old Pepperdine University 2018 graduate, captioned the Instagram snap shared Wednesday. “Only 6 days until Christmas!! 🌲🎅🏻🎄🎁.”

For the holiday celebration, Hutchins donned bright red pants that she paired with a long-sleeve and collared white top; Jenner, 69, sported black fitted pants and a long-sleeve black top.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄” Hutchins wrote alongside a photo of their tree lit up.

Earlier this month, Hutchins shared a snap of their bare tree, which stands in the living room of Jenner’s hilltop Malibu home, where Hutchins also lives.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! It’s a process!!! Tree delivery ✔️” Hutchins wrote.

And just in time for Christmas, the close friends — who met a few years ago via their makeup artist and hairstylist — decorated the tree with ornaments, which were gifted to Hutchins by her grandmother.

“Hey guys, we just finished decorating the tree for this year. It’s about 10 1/2, 11 feet tall. All of the ornaments mean so much to me,” Hutchins explained in a video shared this week on Instagram as she panned around the tree — decorated with lights and ornaments — with her camera. “My grandmother sent them. She’s been collecting them for me for years. There’s so much sentimental value in this tree. It’s so beautiful and I’m so happy that it’s finally decorated. I love it.”

The Christmas celebration comes one month after Jenner and Hutchins returned to the Malibu house following an evacuation due to the raging Woolsey Fire.

“Okay, a quick update! We finally made it back to the house. Sophia’s here!” the former Olympian said in a video of herself, Hutchins and their two dogs, Baxter and Bertha.

“Yay, our house made it! There’s Baxter, Bertha made it,” said Jenner.

She went on to share that “it was devastating out here in Malibu” as she filmed the nearby burned landscape. “You can see the hills are just totally scorched. Fried to say the least.”

“We’re very, very lucky,” said Jenner.

In August, Jenner addressed her relationship with Hutchins, telling Variety in a profile that they “are very close.”

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” she said. “We’re the best of friends.”

Months later, Hutchins addressed the nature of her relationship with Jenner during an interview for The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo and said simply they “share a life together.”

“I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship,” Hutchins, who works as the Executive Director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, said. “I would describe our relationship as we’re partners, we’re business partners.”

“We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” she added. “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

Hutchins went on to explain that although the women now live together, there is no need to fixate on the status of their relationship and the demands of a label.

“I don’t think we need to talk about, ‘Is it romantic or not?’ ” she said. “We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together.”