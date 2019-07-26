Caitlyn Jenner Is 'So Proud' of Daughter Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Business Success

Caitlyn Jenner is one proud parent.

The former Olympic athlete, 69, shared an Instagram on Thursday commending daughter Kylie Jenner in a sweet note.

“20 years ago, when your mom and I were changing diapers, teaching you to walk, and putting you to sleep, we had no idea this was coming. So proud. @kyliejenner,” Caitlyn wrote, with a photo of the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters lobby.

Kylie responded to her dad’s sweet post, commenting, “I love you ♥️♥️♥️.”

Caitlyn, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, has six children from three different marriages. She shares son Burt, 40, and daughter Cassandra, 39, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 35, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

In March, Forbes revealed that Kylie became the youngest “self-made” billionaire in the world, surpassing Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” the makeup mogul told Forbes. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Driven by Kylie Cosmetics’ expansion into Ulta last year, the company’s revenue climbed 9% last year to an estimated $360 million, with the overall valuation of the brand estimated at $900 million, which Forbes called a “conservative” report. Kylie owns 100% of Kylie Cosmetics, which first launched in 2015 with three Lip Kits.

Kylie’s billion dollar empire also stems from her other earnings, like an array of product endorsements (sponsored posts for Fit Tea Wraps, waist trainer company Waist Gang Society and more), her Keeping Up with the Kardashians paycheck, the Kendall + Kylie clothing line and her Adidas partnership.

She’s also a mom: Kylie and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi, 17 months, in February 2018.

Caitlyn and Kylie have remained close despite the Jenners’ divorce. Last year, Caitlyn attended Kylie’s star-studded 21st birthday party. In March, Kylie joined Caitlyn and her close friend Sophia Hutchins for an intimate dinner, following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal with her former bestie Jordyn Woods.

“They were toasting and laughing. They ordered a lot of food and seemed to have a great time,” a source said of the Malibu dinner. “They dined for two hours. Kylie looked happy.”