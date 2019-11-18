Caitlyn Jenner Goes Skydiving While Filming I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Australia

Caitlyn Jenner is embracing her adventurous side.

Jenner, 70, was spotted skydiving while filming the upcoming season of the British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Australia over the weekend.

In the photo, the former Olympian was all smiles as she soared through the air after jumping out of a plane.

On Saturday, she was also seen rowing a boat in the water and later standing next to a helicopter while filming the competition series.

Jenner joined the cast for its 19th season. On the show, contestants compete in challenges in the hopes that they get voted King or Queen of the Jungle to donate their winnings to a charity of their choice.

In ITV’s cast announcement, the reality star said the biggest challenge of living in the jungle is trying to get along with the other contestants.

“Dealing with other people is by far the hardest thing,” Jenner said. “It’s much more difficult than dealing with the most poisonous snakes in the world. That’s easy — just stay away from them!”

“You can’t get away from the other people and it will be a very different experience for me,” she added, noting that she competed on the U.S. version of the survival show in 2003.

Jenner said that she hopes to act as a “peacemaker” in the group — which includes broadcaster Ian Wright MBE, pop star Nadine Coyle, comedian Andrew Maxwell and more — and is ready to help with camp chores.

“I do think I bring people together,” she said, adding that she’s “very handy [at] making things” and promising to “keep the fire going… when it starts raining.”

Singer Myles Stephenson, Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, actress Jacqueline Jossa, Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, British rugby player James Haskell and TV and radio presenter Kate Garraway will also appear on this season.