"I love her to death. She's a great person," Caitlyn Jenner said of Kim Kardashian during her Thursday appearance on People (the TV show!)

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Wishes Kim Kardashian 'Nothing But the Best' After Kanye West Split

Caitlyn Jenner is supporting Kim Kardashian as she moves forward in her divorce from Kanye West.

The former Olympian, 71, spoke about Kardashian, 40, during Thursday's People (the TV show!), telling Jeremy Parsons, "At some point, she'll probably come out [and] make a statement, but it's her statement and not mine."

"I love her to death. She's a great person," Caitlyn continued of the SKIMS founder. "We were texting this morning and, you know, I wish her nothing but the best."

Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West, 43, in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share four children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

In January, however, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said at the time. "And Kim is okay with it."

During her interview on People (the TV show!), Caitlyn said she communicated with Kardashian following Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer, during which the I Am Cait star was unveiled as the Phoenix.

While Kendall and Kylie Jenner were the only ones who knew of their dad's secret role on the Fox singing competition, Caitlyn said her family has extended their support after the big unmasking.

"This morning, I heard from Kim and the kids are all checking in," Caitlyn shared. "They all said it was fun to watch."

Caitlyn also spoke about her children when she reflected on Keeping Up with the Kardashians coming to an end, telling Parsons that her proudest moment on the show is "to see all my kids grow up to be smart, intelligent and extremely hardworking."

"I mean, these kids don't stop working," she explained. "It's the proudest thing for any parent."

Though Caitlyn confirmed that she will appear on the series' final season, she told Parsons that she couldn't spill any details.

"It's a secret. This family is all secrets, but I'm in there," she joked.