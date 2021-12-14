Caitlyn Jenner said she won't return after allegedly being denied access to the Beverly Hills Hotel due to their dress code

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Was Denied Lunch for Wearing Ripped Jeans at Beverly Hills Hotel: 'Shame on You'

Caitlyn Jenner says she received "horrible service" when visiting the Beverly Hills Hotel recently.

On Monday, the reality star, 72, slammed the Beverly Hills Hotel on her Instagram Story, claiming she was denied lunch at the hotel's restaurant because she was wearing jeans that had a "tiny rip."

Representatives for the Beverly Hills Hotel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"F--- your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans. Shame on you. Disgusting. I have been a patron for decades. No longer," Jenner wrote over a photo of the jeans she was wearing.

Jenner also tagged the official Instagram accounts of the Beverly Hills Hotel and Dorchester Collection — the company that manages the famous hotel.

On the hotel's website, the dress code for the Polo Lounge restaurant states: "We encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped denim, crop tops, nightwear, swimwear and men's sleeveless shirts."

Jenner later shared a screenshot of an article that details the restaurant's dress code, highlighting that the establishment encourages guests to not wear ripped denim, but doesn't forbid the article of clothing.

The Beverly Hills Hotel has been under scrutiny in the past.

Back in 2019, celebrities such as George Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres and Elton John called for a boycott of the establishment and other luxury properties owned by the island nation of Brunei following the enactment of highly restrictive religious laws that punish adultery and homosexuality with death by stoning.

"Every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery," Clooney, 60, wrote in a column for Deadline.

Through an eponymous investment arm under its finance ministry, Brunei owns the following nine hotels through Dorchester Group Ltd: The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane in London as well as Coworth Park in the U.K.; the Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air in California; the Hotel Plaza Athenee and Le Meurice in Paris; and, in Italy, the Hotel Eden and Hotel Principe di Savoia.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Dorchester Collection, which manages all nine hotels, distanced itself from the Brunei laws: