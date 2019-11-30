Caitlyn Jenner Says It's Been Almost 6 Years Since She's Spoken to Khloé Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about her relationship with stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian.

During a recent episode of the British reality show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Jenner, 70, spoke with her castmates about living life in the KarJenner family spotlight and her transition. The former Olympian publicly came out as transgender in 2015.

Jenner explained that she came out to all of her children first, starting with her son Brandon Jenner. Caitlyn then claimed that her relationship with Khloé, 35, has been strained ever since.

“The only one that was really — and I still, even to today, can’t quite figure it out — was Khloé,” Jenner shared. “Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process. Honestly, it’s been five, six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

“I don’t know what it is, and that’s all I can say,” Jenner said when asked about Kardashian’s reaction.

“And Khloé and I were really close,” Jenner added. “I raised Khloé since she was 5 years old. I don’t know what her issues are, I really don’t know.”

Jenner also opened up to her costars about her life after her transition, saying, “I’m still, in so many ways, the same person that I was. Same sense of humor, same everything.”

Jenner is competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season 19. On the show, contestants face off in challenges in the hopes that they get voted King or Queen of the Jungle and donate their winnings to a charity of their choice.

On another recent episode, Jenner gave a cheeky answer when asked what her favorite body part is, responding, “Well let me put it this way, it’s changed in the last five years … and I’ll leave that up to you.”

Earlier this year, Jenner opened up about the emotional conversation she had with her 10 kids when she first came out to her family.

“I brought each one, I have 10 children, each one into my house one at a time, I didn’t want them to gang up on me,” she said in an interview with GIBLIB. “I thought I’d do it one at a time.”

Jenner shares son Burt, 41, and daughter Cassandra, 39, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and daughters Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, with ex Kris Jenner. She also helped raise Kris’ four older children: Khloé, Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian.

“We opened up this conversation with my kids,” she added. “And it was great. They were all very accepting. And I moved on in my life.”

After transitioning in 2015, Jenner has become distanced from her ex Kris and the Kardashian side of the family, though she maintained relationships with Kendall and Kylie. The Kardashian sisters, as well as Kris, have been open about the fact that passages of Jenner’s 2017 memoir created a rift in the family.