Caitlyn Jenner Says Ex Kris Jenner Would Be 'Phenomenal' on RHOBH : 'She Would Do Really Well'

On Wednesday, the 70-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum reacted to news that the show will end next year after 20 seasons on E!, predicting how Kris, 64, would do if she joined the Beverly Hills cast of Bravo's hit franchise.

"Well, put it this way, Kris could handle all of those women and some others, yes," said Caitlyn in an interview with Access. "That's kind of in her element. I think she would do really well. She would have a lot to say with all these girls. ... She would be phenomenal on that show."

Later, on her new YouTube channel, Caitlyn sat down and looked back on some memorable moments from KUWTK, which she called her backlog of "home movies."

"I have to admit, all my kids have done just an amazing job, but as a parent, you spend all your time — 23 years of my life — carpooling people around," she said. "Every day, you’re with them, and then you teach them to be independent, smart, good citizens and go out there into the world. And then, damn it, they do that."

"So you don’t see them as much as you used to, and every parent goes through this. You don’t see them as much as you used to, and you love your kids, so it’s always kind of tough on a parent," she continued. "And so, I don’t know, I got a little sentimental and started watching some of these old clips of my old life."

In an Instagram statement on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West shared a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself and her family, announcing that their flagship reality show, which premiered back in 2006, will come to an end in 2021.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

She added: "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

"I want to talk about Kris Jenner. It was announced yesterday, the family of Kardashian announced ... that next year will be their last year on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after 20-something seasons," Cohen said Wednesday, adding that he "got so many [direct messages] and tweets saying, 'Kris should join the Housewives. She's great friends with Kyle. This should happen. Make it happen.' "

But while some fans want Kris to join the Bravo reality series, others are adamant that she wouldn't be a good fit. "And then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying, 'Don't do it,' " said Cohen. "It's so interesting to me now."