Caitlyn Jenner Says the Kardashian-Jenners Are the 'Royal Family' of Entertainment

The United States may not have a royal family, but they do have the Kardashian-Jenners.

During a discussion with her fellow contestants on a recent episode of the British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Caitlyn Jenner drew a comparison between her own famous family and England’s royal family.

“Do you think the Queen watches this show?” Caitlyn, 70, asked, referring to reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth.

“This is a big show in U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching — what if the Queen watches?” she continued. “Because in some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know.”

While there are a few differences between the two households, Caitlyn went on to add that her kids would likely have a hard time adjusting to at least one aspect of royal life.

Asked by one of her contestants how she’d react if daughter Kendall Jenner announced she would be marrying into the royal family, Caitlyn said the 24-year-old model would likely have a hard time giving up social media.

“Well, she would have to give up everything to do that,” Caitlyn said. “They don’t even allow them to get on social, well, maybe they do now, but they didn’t allow them to get on social media.”

“My kids wouldn’t know what to do if they didn’t have social media,” she added.

While there hasn’t been much overlap between the two families over the years, Kim Kardashian West recently gave an interview where she said she can sympathize with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle amid the couple’s intense media scrutiny.

“I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with – you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi,” Kardashian West, 39, told The Sunday Project, referring to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” the mom of four added. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”

In the same clip from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Caitlyn also said that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians brood has a security team with them “everywhere” they go and estimated that her youngest daughter, 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, spends hundreds of thousands of dollars per month in protection.

“I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between [$300,000] and $400,000 a month,” said Caitlyn of her daughter, who recently sold a 51 percent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics brand to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million.

While the former Olympian admitted “it’s sad” that her children always have a team following them, she explained that they’ve grown accustomed to it over time.

“They’re used to it. They’ve been doing it forever,” said Caitlyn. “They like the security guys there.”