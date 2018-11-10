Caitlyn Jenner Is Safe After Evacuating Calif. Wildfire: 'Don't Know if the House Made it or Not'

Caitlyn Jenner has safely evacuated her Malibu home amid the wildfires that are raging across Southern California.

Jenner, 69, posted an Instagram video on Friday featuring herself and close friend Sophia Hutchins and confirmed that they had safely evacuated, though she was unsure whether the fire had reached her home.

“Hi! Caitlyn and Sophia here! Well, we’re safe,” Jenner began. “Don’t know if the house made it or not, it’s still up in the air.”

Jenner also noted that the dogs were safe in the background playing around and swimming in the pool. “[They’re] having a good day — I don’t think we’re having that good of day,” she said before Hutchins jokingly chimed in with: “We’re having a vodka, it’s been a hell of a morning.”

Also on Friday, Hutchins updated fans with a video of the pair on her own Instagram Stories. “I just wanna let everyone know we made it out. Both of us made it out, the dogs made it out, a few of our belongings made it out and we are safe and that that is all that matters,” Hutchins, 22, said. “We are safe.”

The blaze, known as the Woolsey fire, is burning out of control at zero percent containment, threatening numerous residential neighborhoods and major highways in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Mandatory evacuations have been issued across the area, including for the entire town of Malibu, according to the city.

The former Olympian’s hilltop home was featured on her show, I Am Cait as the location where she recovered from her transition, and on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It was also spotlighted in a 2015 article on Architectural Digest, in which she talked about creating a home that reflected her new life.

James Hernandez, who designed the house for its previous owner, told realtor.com in 2016 of the eight-acre estate, “Caitlyn’s house is in the hills. This is a mountain oasis that looks over the entire coastline. It was perfect for Caitlyn for when she was transitioning because it is so secluded.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s Hidden Hills mansion is also under threat, with fires reportedly burning on their property, but not yet reaching their home, TMZ reported. The entire community of Hidden Hills is under a mandatory evacuation order as of Friday afternoon, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

The house, which they purchased for a reported $20 million in 2014 and extensively renovated, is now worth $60 million, momager Kris Jenner confirmed in April.

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian evacuated Thursday night. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she wrote on social media, after sharing a video of the flames.

“They’re evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes,” she said in the video as she watched on from her car.

Kylie Jenner posted on social media on Friday, writing, “Fire is so close to my house hoping everyone is staying safe. I’m hoping for the best.”

Kylie owns several homes in the Los Angeles area. Her main residence is a Hidden Hills mansion she reportedly purchased for $12 million in 2016, according to Trulia, that she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi.