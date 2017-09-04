Caitlyn Jenner isn’t keeping up with Kim Kardashian West — and it’s breaking her heart.

The Olympian turned reality star opened up about her fractured relationship with the famous family in a new interview with Good Morning Britain.

The Kardashians supported Jenner when she came out as transgender in 2015, but her memoir, Secrets of My Life, opened old wounds, alleging that ex-wife Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she’s publicly admitted.

Jenner, 67, insisted she’s proud of the book, but “unfortunately, the Kardashians, and particularly Kris, didn’t react that way.”

“I went overboard to be nice, to be friendly, to be open, but also tell my story and my side of the story,” she said. “Since the book came out, I’ve never talked to Kris again. Kim, I haven’t talked to in six, nine months, whatever it is.”

“I love Kim. She’s a great person,” she added. “I have such respect for her as a mother, as a businessperson, but like Kris, she is very opinionated, but that’s okay. I love that about her. It’s unfortunate, because actually Kim was the first one I talked to about this issue. She was very straightforward with me. … She’s been very, very good on it. It’s a big loss in my life, not having her there anymore. And to me, I mean, that’s sad. I love all my children. I raised them. I spent 20, almost 25 years of my life with all these kids.”

For her part, Kardashian West, 36, has expressed hope that the two will make peace, telling The View in June, “We’re not that kind of family. We’re just taking a breather. We’ll get it together. It’ll work out.”

Despite her rift with the Kardashian women, Jenner said she remains close with her daughters with Kris, supermodel Kendall and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, and her four children from previous marriages.

“My kids — especially Kendall and Kylie, who I spent a lot of time with, and the Jenner side I spend a lot of time with — have been nothing but supportive, and from that standpoint, it’s been great,” she said. “But the Kardashian side, honestly, I really don’t talk to them very often, and … I just kind of deal with that. Fortunately, I have a lot of children.”