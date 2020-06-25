"Wisdom and maturity won over youth and enthusiasm," Caitlyn Jenner said on Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner Enjoys a 'Fun Day of Golf' with Bachelor Star Peter Weber and His Family

Caitlyn Jenner has a new reality TV star friend!

Weber was joined by his brother, Jack, and his dad, Peter Sr., for the afternoon golf session.

The foursome was all smiles in the photo, seemingly taken after Jenner, 70, and Peter Sr. were victorious over the Weber brothers in the friendly golf game.

"Fun day of golf with the Weber’s," wrote Jenner, who held up a $1 bill in the selfie photo while clad in a sun hat and dark shades. "Wisdom and maturity won over youth and enthusiasm."

Peter, 28, commented on Jenner's post and wrote, "Round 2, double or nothing."

The Bachelor star's mom, Barbra, also shared some love for the foursome, commenting several pink heart emojis on the photo.

Caitlyn, Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The golf game between Jenner and the Weber family comes just a few days after Father's Day, where the I Am Cait star was honored by her famous daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

On Sunday, Kylie, 22, shared a throwback father-daughter snap on Instagram, writing, "happy dads day 🤍 love you."

Kendall, 24, also honored her dad that day, sharing a video from when she was a young girl, as well as a more recent photo of the two with Kylie.

"I love you," the model wrote.

The Weber family, meanwhile, celebrated Father's Day on Sunday with their own sweet tributes to their dad.

Peter — who is currently in a relationship with Kelley Flanagan, the 4th place finisher from his Bachelor season — shared a throwback shot of himself and Jack, 25, with Peter Sr., writing, "Thanks for always teaching us to spread our wings. Love you Capitán!"

In his own post, Jack honored his father's career as a pilot, sharing a photo of Jack Sr. holding Lysol while wearing a mask on a plane.

"Happy Father’s Day to United’s finest! Just like a true pilot, the Capitán always puts safety first with his Lysol and Mask up front 😂. Love you!," Jack wrote.

Flanagan also shared a touching post for the holiday, featuring a photo of herself with her dad and her brother, Johnny, posing on a balcony.