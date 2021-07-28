The series will also hear from boxer Christy Martin, tennis player Mardy Fish, basketball star Metta Sandiford-Artest and the United Hockey League team Danbury Trashers

Caitlyn Jenner Reflects on Struggles with Identity During Olympics in Trailer for Netflix's Untold

Caitlyn Jenner is looking back on her Olympics journey and the secrets she kept during her time in the spotlight.

In a new trailer for Netflix's forthcoming five-part sports-centered docuseries, titled Untold, the 71-year-old former athlete and reality star reflects on being an Olympic athlete and her past struggles with identity.

"I spent my entire life hiding," Jenner tells the camera at one point in the trailer. "I didn't want people to know me, and know who I was."

Jenner famously won gold at the 1976 Summer Olympics in the men's decathlon. Decades later, Jenner came out as transgender and reintroduced herself to the world as Caitlyn on the July 2015 cover of Vanity Fair.

"I was an Olympic Champion, the greatest athlete in the world," she adds. "But I was still the same old person with all the same old issues."

Untold will air weekly on the streaming platform, with each 80-minute episode looking back at iconic sports moments throughout history and uncovering the real stories that happened behind the scenes.

Alongside Jenner, the series will also hear from boxer Christy Martin, tennis player Mardy Fish, basketball star Metta Sandiford-Artest and the United Hockey League team Danbury Trashers.

"Sports is a great unifier in our country," directors and co-executive producers Chapman Way and Maclain Way said in a statement, per the Associated Press. "It crosses politics. It permeates culture. We've tried to separate it as its own industry, but just like art and film, it's so pervasive it generates a wide discussion amongst people."

"Untold gets to the heart of the passion and single-mindedness it takes to be a champion and the ways in which the triumphs can be undone off the field," Netflix teased of the project in a press release.