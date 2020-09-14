"In a lot of ways, it's really sad that it's over," Caitlyn Jenner says

Caitlyn Jenner Says 'All Good Things Must Come to an End' After KUWTK Announces Final Season

Though she may no longer be a regular on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Caitlyn Jenner is sad to see the long-running reality show come to an end.

Caitlyn got emotional while discussing the news that the hit E! reality show will end after the 20th season next year, saying, "all good things must come to an end."

"I have the best home movies in life," she said in a new video on her YouTube channel. "I watched all my kids grow up on the network."

Caitlyn, then known as Bruce Jenner, made her debut on the show during season 1 and was a regular fixture until her divorce from Kris Jenner in 2014. The show also documented her gender identity journey after coming out as transgender in 2015.

"In a lot of ways, it's really sad that it's over with. It was such a great vehicle for my kids," she said. "The good news is, because of this show and because of their willingness to work, not only on the show but as entrepreneurs, certainly everybody is going to be fine from this point on."

"For me as a parent, it's really sad," she added.

Looking back at some of her favorite from filming, Caitlyn said the show helped push her to have important — but often difficult — conversations with her children.

"It made the family stronger," she added. "I think some of the best conversations I had with my kids, especially Kendall and Kylie as they were growing up, because they were so young ... were on the show. The show kind of forced you to deal with a lot of the things that were going on."

While Caitlyn admitted that there were some "tough" times on the show, she looks back at the experience with nothing but gratitude.

"One thing I loved about the show is its honesty," she said. "There were some tough times. Tough things that the kids were going through. I thought they were extraordinarily honest."

"It was quite the run," she said. "I'm so proud of my kids, proud of Kris, proud of everybody for doing such a good job so many years. Sad part is, all good things have to come to an end at some point."

"I guess you won't be keeping up with the Kardashians any longer," she concluded. "It was a great time in my life. I had a wonderful time, but it's time to move on."

Last week, Kim revealed the news in a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself and her famous family.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," her statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The family thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."