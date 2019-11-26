Caitlyn Jenner Mimics Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine' on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Even Caitlyn Jenner can’t resist the opportunity for a “Rise and Shine” moment.

Caitlyn, 70, channeled her daughter Kylie Jenner‘s now famous slogan while giving an inspirational speech to her fellow teammates on the British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“Lets go team!” she shouted in a clip from the show. “Not just another day, another day to excel, another day to be great. Rise and Shine!”

And it seemed Caitlyn was certainly in on the joke, laughing as she delivered her daughter’s signature line.

“Need this as my alarm tone!” the show’s Twitter account wrote alongside the video.

The source of the viral “Rise and Shine” moment is a YouTube video in which Kylie gives a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices. Toward the end of the clip, she enters her daughter Stormi Webster‘s playroom, waking the 20-month-old by singing, “Rise and shine!”

Since the moment struck a chord online, it has inspired fan-made remixes, including one to which Stormi herself enjoyed dancing along.

Last month, Kylie went as far as to create merchandise featuring the “Rise and Shiiinnee” slogan. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, posted links to two hoodies available at her official merchandise shop, one black and one white, both bearing her now-famous line.

Labeled as limited edition, the hoodies cost $65 and are estimated to ship four to five weeks after ordering from The Kylie Shop.

Caitlyn joined the cast of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in Australia for its 19th season. On the show, contestants compete in challenges in the hopes that they get voted King or Queen of the Jungle and donate their winnings to a charity of their choice.

In ITV’s cast announcement, the reality star said the biggest challenge of living in the jungle is trying to get along with the other contestants.

“Dealing with other people is by far the hardest thing,” Jenner said. “It’s much more difficult than dealing with the most poisonous snakes in the world. That’s easy — just stay away from them!”

“You can’t get away from the other people and it will be a very different experience for me,” she added, noting that she competed on the U.S. version of the survival show in 2003.

Singer Myles Stephenson, Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, actress Jacqueline Jossa, Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, British rugby player James Haskell and TV and radio presenter Kate Garraway are also appearing this season.