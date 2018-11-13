Caitlyn Jenner has returned to her Malibu home, days after she was evacuated due to the raging Woolsey Fire.

Although the I Am Cait star was uncertain last week if her house would survive the wildfire, Jenner, 69, shared the positive report on Sunday that her property was spared of devastation.

“Okay, a quick update! We finally made it back to the house. Sophia’s here!” the former Olympian said in a video of herself, close friend Sophia Hutchins and their two dogs — Baxter and Bertha — at Jenner’s home.

“Yay, our house made it! There’s Baxter, Bertha made it,” said Jenner.

She went on to share that “it was devastating out here in Malibu” as she filmed the nearby burned landscape. “You can see the hills are just totally scorched. Fried to say the least.”

“We’re very, very lucky,” said Jenner.

Hutchins, 22, added, “We’re thinking of everyone and praying for everyone. Hoping you’re all safe with your loved ones.”

The reality star’s hilltop home was featured on her show, I Am Cait as the location where she recovered from her transition, and on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It was also spotlighted in a 2015 article on Architectural Digest, in which she talked about creating a home that reflected her new life.

As of Monday morning, the Woolsey Fire, which is affecting residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties and has decimated homes of many Southern California residents, had burned 91,572 acres and was 20 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

On Friday, Jenner posted an Instagram video featuring herself and Hutchins and confirmed that they had safely evacuated, though she was unsure whether the fire had reached her home.

“Hi! Caitlyn and Sophia here! Well, we’re safe,” Jenner began. “Don’t know if the house made it or not, it’s still up in the air.”

Jenner also noted that the dogs were safe in the background playing around and swimming in the pool. “[They’re] having a good day — I don’t think we’re having that good of day,” she said before Hutchins jokingly chimed in with: “We’re having a vodka, it’s been a hell of a morning.”

Also on Friday, Hutchins updated fans with a video of the pair on her own Instagram Stories.

“I just wanna let everyone know we made it out. Both of us made it out, the dogs made it out, a few of our belongings made it out and we are safe and that that is all that matters,” Hutchins said. “We are safe.”

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.