Caitlyn Jenner Looks Back on Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 2014 Wedding: 'Great Attention to Detail'

On Monday's premiere episode of Big Brother VIP, Jenner, 72, shared details about her step daughter's glamorous Italian destination wedding with the Grammy-winning rapper, according to a clip published by the Daily Mail.

"Kim's getting married to Kanye. They decide to have the reception the night before, at Versailles in Paris," the former Olympian said. "Kanye rents out Versailles, and they have never had a private party there, but Kanye pulls the strings. It was spectacular."

The I Am Cait star said that the couple surprised their wedding guests by telling them at the last minute that the venue was actually Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

"They thanked everyone and said 'Tomorrow, the wedding will be in Florence.' We are in Paris. They said, 'Pack your bags, we are going to [Florence], we have two huge private jets,'" Jenner recalled.

Kardashian West, 41, and West, 44, famously held a days-long wedding celebration in France, including a brunch at designer Valentino Garavani's 17th-century château and their rehearsal dinner at Versailles, before heading to Italy to tie the knot.

Dishing to her Big Brother VIP costars during Monday's episode, Jenner shared some of the smaller details of the big day: "The dinner table was at least 100 feet long — white marble — and you start looking for where you are sitting. And, instead of a name tag, they had engraved your name into the marble!"

She also remembered Andrea Bocelli — who sang Con te Partirò as Jenner walked Kardashian West down the aisle — as the "perfect" musical guest.

"I am up there looking out over the city of Florence, and I think, 'What I need is Bocelli — the blind singer.' Kim comes walking down this long walkway, and what do I hear? Bocelli. I am thinking — this is perfect," she said. "I think, 'Wait a second,' and there he was, standing right behind me — Andrea Bocelli."

Jenner praised West's "attention to detail" in the planning of the glamorous event.

"Kanye had set that all up. It was a very cool wedding. Great attention to detail. Kanye was very, very good at that," Jenner said.

Kardashian West filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage, but the pair remain friendly. They share kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.