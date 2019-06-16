Caitlyn Jenner Gives Shout-Out 'To All the Dads in My Life,' But Leaves Out Tristan Thompson

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner has made her feelings about Khloé Kardashian’s ex crystal clear.

On Sunday, the former Olympian shared a heartfelt Father’s Day post, paying special tribute “to all the dads in my life.”

After starting with her father William, Caitlyn gave a shout-out to sons Burt, 40, Brandon, 38, and Brody, 35, as well as Rob Kardashian, 32.

Caitlyn went on to mention Kim Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick and daughter Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott.

“To all the dads in my life- happy Father’s Day! Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis – Happy Father’s Day!” Caitlyn wrote alongside a slideshow of images of all the proud papas.

However, there was one father connected to the Kardashian-Jenner siblings who didn’t make the list: Tristan Thompson, 28, with whom Khloé Kardashian, 34, shares daughter True, 14 months. (Khloé and Thompson split after he was accused of cheating on Khloé with family friend Jordyn Woods in February.)

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Travis Scott/Instagram

Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream

Kim and Kourtney went on to give their seal of approval to the post, with each sister sharing a loving comment.

“So sweet! Happy Fathers Day ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Kim, while her elder sister added, “Happy Father’s Day! ❤️.”

Caitlyn’s daughter Kendall Jenner also went on to share several Father’s Day tributes of her own.

“Happy Father’s Day to our amazing dad,” the 23-year-old model wrote alongside one throwback shot of the pair on her Instagram Story, while captioning another shot of the duo with a single red heart emoji.

Although Khloé and Caitlyn have had their differences in the past, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently revealed that they had moved on.

“I’m fine with Caitlyn,” Kardashian said during a May episode of Laura Wasser’s Divorce Sucks podcast. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”

After transitioning in 2015, Caitlyn became estranged from her ex Kris Jenner and the Kardashian side of the family, though she maintained relationships with Kendall and Kylie. The Kardashian sisters, as well as Kris, have been open about the fact that passages of Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, created a rift in the family. (In the book, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about the situation than she says she did.)

During the podcast, Khloé went on to acknowledge that she could “only imagine how difficult it had to be for” Caitlyn to tell her children and stepchildren about her transition, but that “information was withheld from us.”

“We had to find out through either media channels or other things, and all our feelings were hurt,” added the Good American designer. “Now I think we’re all in a really good place, and we all just want everybody to just be happy with whoever they are.”