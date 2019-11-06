Caitlyn Jenner is sending birthday love to ex Kris Jenner.

In celebration of Kris turning 64 on Tuesday, Caitlyn posted a loving Instagram tribute to honor the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you! 🎈 🎂” Caitlyn, 70, wrote alongside a recent smiling photo of the pair.

Caitlyn and Kris split in 2013 after 22 years of marriage; their divorce was finalized in 2014. The following year, Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender.

While the two haven’t remained close since their separation six years ago, they stay in cordial contact for their daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — who both commented on Caitlyn’s Tuesday post with heart emojis.

Kendall, 24, also shared a birthday wish for her mom on her Instagram Story, writing “happy birthday momma” over a throwback photo of Kris giving a baby Kendall a big smooch on the cheek.

On her own Instagram Story, Kylie, 22, shared a video from behind the wheel of a car and wrote, “it’s the queen’s birthday today” along with a GIF of Kris screaming. She later added a photo of the famous momager in the front seat of a convertible and wrote over the pic, “my [world].”

Kylie also revealed Kris’ epic birthday cake, which took the shape of a California license plate with the words “2 Die 4” written on top.

Of course, Kris’ other three daughters also got in on celebrating their mom’s big day.

“Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included),” wrote Kris’ oldest, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on Instagram, along with a video of Kris singing “Mercy” by son-in-law Kanye West.

“Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world,” Kim Kardashian West, 39, wrote in her own Instagram post. “I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special.”

“You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world!” she added. “I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!”

Khloe Kardashian also shared a sweet tribute to Kris with an Instagram post, writing, “You make life perfect!”

“Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!!” Khloe, 34, added in the lengthy post. “You are my hero and my heart! I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Queen ♚.”