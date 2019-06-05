Caitlyn Jenner Says All Her Kids Were ‘Very Accepting’ of Her Transition

Caitlyn Jenner can still remember coming out to her family like it was yesterday.

In a new interview with GIBLIB in honor of Pride month, Caitlyn recalls the emotional conversation in which she revealed her transition to her 10 kids.

“I brought each one, I have 10 children, each one into my house one at a time, I didn’t want them to gang up on me,” she said. “I thought I’d do it one at a time.”

The former Olympian, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, shares son Burt, 40, and daughter Cassandra, 38, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 35, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, with ex-wife Kris Jenner. She also helped raise Kris’ four older children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.

“We opened up this conversation with my kids,” she added. “And it was great. They were all very accepting. And I moved on in my life.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

After transitioning in 2015, Caitlyn became estranged from her ex Kris and the Kardashian side of the family, though she maintained relationships with Kendall and Kylie. The Kardashian sisters, as well as Kris, have been open about the fact that passages of Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir created a rift in the family. (In the book, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about the situation than she says she did.)

Though they aren’t as close as they once were, the family members continue to speak highly of one another. And last month, Khloé said she is “fine with Caitlyn.”

“I saw Caitlyn recently, trying to think when, but yeah when I see Caitlyn it’s fine. I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us … not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled,” she explained. “But I also think, when your emotions die down, you’re able to really look at everything and be like, ‘We’re all humans and we’re all trying to figure this out.’”

Also in the interview with GIBLIB, Caitlyn opened up about how she would react if one of her children came out as transgender, admitting she would have mixed feelings.

“Somebody in an interview said, ‘Well, what if Kendall said she was trans and wanted to transition into a male?’ I went, ‘Ah, ah, ah!’ As a parent I was like in shock. ‘Are you kidding me? My little Kendall, she’s the highest-paid model in the world. She’s gorgeous,’ ” she said. “And it really kind of set me back, you know? And me, being in this position, I was like, shocked by my response.”

Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner George Pimentel/Getty Images

But despite confessing that watching her daughter transition would be “tough,” Caitlyn says she would support any of her kid’s hypothetical decisions.

“I would never stop her. I would do everything in, I’m her parent. I would never stop her from doing it. I would have long conversations with it,” she said. “I think this is a tough road. But, yeah, I would probably, it would be really tough on me, yeah. Yeah, it would be tough. So I understand from a parent’s standpoint. “