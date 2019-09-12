Caitlyn Jenner Jokes About Her Transition in Comedy Central Roast Special: I 'Retired' My Penis

Caitlyn Jenner is using humor to set the record straight about her transition.

Taking the podium at Comedy Central’s upcoming roast of Alec Baldwin, the former athlete, 69, told the audience and fellow roasters, “All of you are making these silly comments and jokes about how I kind of … ‘cut it off.’ Let me remind you: It made Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire in history. It made Kendall Jenner, the highest-paid model in the world.”

Amid cheers from the audience, Jenner continued, “I raised 10 children. I’m coming up on 20 grandchildren. I didn’t cut it off — I just retired it. It was done!”

Jenner’s comments in the special, which was taped last Saturday, could be partly in response to daughter Kendall’s ex Blake Griffin, who made a few jokes at her expense during his own moment at the podium.

“I want to take this moment to publicly thank you,” said the NBA player, 30, as Jenner watched from a seat onstage. “As an athlete I want to thank you for bravery. And as a human, I want to thank you for doors you’ve opened.”

“And on behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues,” he finished, to raucous laughter from the audience and Jenner, herself.

The Detroit Pistons power forward couldn’t resist poking fun at the famous family a little bit more, though, quipping, “Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d—.” Jenner laughed at the joke.

From L to R: Blake Griffin, Alec Baldwin and Caitlyn Jenner

The former Olympian, who publicly came out as transgender in 2015, shares son Burt, 41, and daughter Cassandra, 39, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36, with ex-wife Linda Thompson.

She also has daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 22, with ex-wife Kris Jenner — and additionally, she helped raise Kris’ four older children: Kourtney, 40, Kim, 38, Khloé, 35, and Rob Kardashian, 32.

“We opened up this conversation with my kids,” Jenner told GIBLIB in June of talking to them about her transition. “And it was great. They were all very accepting. And I moved on in my life.”

The Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin will air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.