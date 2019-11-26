Caitlyn Jenner Jokes Her Favorite Body Part 'Has Changed in the Last Five Years'

Caitlyn Jenner has a sense of humor about her transition.

Jenner, 70, made a cheeky joke during an episode of the British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! While participating in a round of rapid-fire questions, Jenner was asked what her favorite body part is.

“Well let me put it this way, it’s changed in the last five years … and I’ll leave that up to you,” she quipped, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Olympian publicly came out as transgender in 2015. She discussed her journey during Monday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity, saying she started taking estrogen nearly three decades before she completed her transition.

“For guys if they go on estrogen, they will grow boobs,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “And in my case I was on estrogen back in the 80s and had a little 36/38B.”

But Jenner said she stopped taking the hormones when she met her now ex-wife Kris Jenner.

“I met Kris and had them chopped off. I’m so confused in my life!” she said. “And then the second time around 25 years later I was back on estrogen obviously and they came back some but not much. So I really had to have them done so it is kind of past the point of no return.”

Jenner said she had “many” surgeries over the course of several years.

“Over many, many years I had a lot but then near the end it went pretty quickly,” she said. “Because you can do your face and your chest all at the same time which they did.”

Earlier this year, Jenner opened up about the emotional conversation she had with her 10 kids when she first came out to her family.

“I brought each one, I have 10 children, each one into my house one at a time, I didn’t want them to gang up on me,” she said in an interview with GIBLIB. “I thought I’d do it one at a time.”

Jenner shares son Burt, 40, and daughter Cassandra, 38, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 35, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21, with Kris. She also helped raise Kris’ four older children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.

“We opened up this conversation with my kids,” she added. “And it was great. They were all very accepting. And I moved on in my life.”

After transitioning in 2015, Jenner became estranged from her ex Kris and the Kardashian side of the family, though she maintained relationships with Kendall and Kylie. The Kardashian sisters, as well as Kris, have been open about the fact that passages of Jenner’s 2017 memoir created a rift in the family. (In the book, she alleged Kris knew more about the situation than she says she did.)

Though they aren’t as close as they once were, the family members continue to speak highly of one another.