Caitlyn Jenner will begin her new role with an appearance on Hannity on Thursday

Caitlyn Jenner Joins Fox News in New Contributor Role: 'I Am Humbled by This Unique Opportunity'

Caitlyn Jenner has booked a new role on television.

On Thursday, Fox News Media announced that Jenner, 72, inked a deal with the company and will serve as a contributor on the Fox News Channel, offering her commentary and analysis across its various programming.

"I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media's millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people," Jenner said in a statement.

The company's CEO, Suzanne Scott, expressed her excitement about bringing on a "trailblazer" like Jenner to represent the conservative news brand. "Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all," said Scott. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum will begin her new role on Thursday with an appearance on Sean Hannity's namesake talk show, Hannity.

The lifelong Republican previously spoke to PEOPLE about her political perspective, saying she's "always been more" on the "economically conservative" side. But she's "much more progressive" socially.

"I want to see the government out of my face, out of my regulations," she said in 2020. "I want a thriving economy so we have the money to help the people who need to be helped."

"That's one of the things I will continue to fight for in the future: Is the Republican Party being more moderate and more inclusive to people? No matter what happens on this campaign, I will continue that fight," Jenner told The Washington Post before the polls closed. "The Republican Party needs to change and to be honest with you, I'm the poster child for change. A little joke there, but it's what they need to do."

In recent months, Jenner has made several appearances on Fox News Channel programming. The former Olympian provided her take on a wide assortment of topics while on-air, including slamming cancel culture amid the drama surrounding controversial podcaster Joe Rogan and criticizing the NCAA's policies regarding the participation of transgender athletes.