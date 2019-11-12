Caitlyn Jenner Joins the Cast of British Reality Show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

Caitlyn Jenner is headed to the jungle!

The former Olympian and reality star is joining the cast of British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for its 19th season.

Jenner, 70, revealed in ITV’s release of the cast that she’s less afraid of any creepy crawlies she may encounter while living with other celebrities at their Australian camp than she is of getting along with the other contestants.

“Dealing with other people is by far the hardest thing,” Jenner said. “It’s much more difficult than dealing with the most poisonous snakes in the world. That’s easy — just stay away from them!”

“You can’t get away from the other people and it will be a very different experience for me,” Jenner added, noting that she competed on the U.S. version of the survival show in 2003.

On the show, contestants compete in Bushtucker Trials and Dingo Dollar Challenges in hopes that they get voted the King or Queen of the Jungle to donate their winnings to a charity of their choice.

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner ITV

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Calls Ex Kris Jenner ‘an Amazing Mother and Business Woman’ in Loving Birthday Tribute

“Last time, I did it with a bunch of people from the States who I knew of. This time, it’s a bunch of people from the U.K. who I potentially won’t know,” Jenner continued. “But I love going over to the U.K., I love the British people and I am looking forward to making some new friends, new allies and getting through it all.”

“I hope the U.K. loves me,” Jenner added, saying she’ll bring a “good attitude and a good sense of humor” to the jungle.

Jenner said that she hopes to act as a “peacemaker” in the group — which includes broadcaster Ian Wright MBE, pop star Nadine Coyle, comedian Andrew Maxwell, and more — and is ready to help with camp chores.

“I am definitely a peacemaker and I do think I bring people together,” Jenner said, adding that she’s “very handy making things” and “good at boiling water,” and promised to “keep the fire going… when it starts raining.”

Image zoom I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! cast ITV

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Throws Dinner for Caitlyn Jenner’s 70th Birthday — See Which Kardashians Attended

Jenner revealed that Jenner/Kardashian clan questioned why she wanted to do the show, to which she responded: “You know what, I need a break, I like challenges.”

She also said that she’d like to prove she is “exactly the same person… I have always been” during her time on the show.

But there is one famous family member who Caitlyn wishes she could bring along to the jungle: her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye West.

“He’s a good friend of mine and he’s good to have an intelligent and interesting conversation with,” Jenner said of the 42-year-old rapper, naming him as her “dream camper.”

Singer Myles Stephenson, Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, actress Jacqueline Jossa, Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, British rugby player James Haskell, and TV and radio presenter Kate Garraway will also appear on this season.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! premieres on ITV on November 17.