Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Reunite After I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here Elimination

Caitlyn Jenner is out of the jungle!

The former Olympian and reality star was voted off British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in an emotional double-elimination on Friday — but was excited to be reunited with her close friend and business partner, Sophia Hutchins.

“Just got out of the jungle and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it — haven’t had it in weeks,” Jenner, 70, said in an Instagram Story post following the eviction. “But, when I came out of the jungle, had a lot of friends there, but I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel.”

“Sophia’s here! Yay!” Jenner added with a cheer, while shifting the camera to show Hutchins, 23.

On Saturday, the pair were also spotted enjoying her time out of the jungle with Hutchins on a beach in Australia, according to photographs obtained by The Daily Mail. The I Am Cait star wore a white blouse and jean shorts, while Hutchins wore a white swim top, which she paired with black ripped jeans.

Earlier that day, Hutchins, who has been running Jenner’s account for her while she’s been on the show, announced Jenner’s elimination with a post on the contestant’s account.

“Caitlyn may have been eliminated – but I’m ready to get back to basics…Drinking wine out of the bottle with you hehe! 😉 You have nothing but love from all of us in your family! Xoxo,” she wrote.

Hutchins also left a supportive comment on the post from her own account, writing, “Love you and so proud of you!!!! Cannot wait to see you 😍😍😍😍😍.”

During her elimination, Jenner broke down while recalling her time on the show.

“I came here to kind of test myself, because I did the show 16 years ago. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. The first night I didn’t think I’d make it to the next night,” she said, according to The Sun. “I can’t believe I made it all the way to three weeks.”

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Jenner and Hutchins live together in Malibu and frequently accompany each other to events and get-togethers, but both have said their relationship is platonic. Hutchins transitioned in college and cited Jenner as an inspiration to her university newspaper.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship,” Hutchins explained last year during an interview on The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo. “I would describe our relationship as we’re partners — we’re business partners.”

Jenner also addressed the relationship rumors last year, telling Variety that the two are “very close.”

“We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable,” Jenner said of Hutchins. “We’re the best of friends.”