Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Fears for Her Family in Docuseries Premiere

I Am Cait, the docuseries about Caitlyn Jenner’s new life following her transition, premieres on Sunday.

The premiere episode, which was filmed before all ten of Jenner’s children showed up to support her at the ESPY Awards on July 15, features Jenner, 65, expressing her fears about how her new life will be received by her family.

“They keep saying to me openly that everything is great,” Jenner says at one point in the premiere episode. “‘We want you to live you life.’ And then they never show up. So, you know, something else is going on in in their head.”

Jenner expresses her fears that her transition could cause a rift in her family.

“There are a lot of families that are just torn apart by it,” she says. “I don’t want to tear my family apart.”

Jenner also discusses her fears about how her children and stepchildren will react.

“Even Kylie coming over today – you never know, when they get away from here and they go home they go ‘Oh my god, that it is strange.’ Khloe hasn’t been here. Kourtney hasn’t been here and hasn’t met Caitlyn. Rob. Maybe them not being around is, you know, kind of their way of saying, ‘I don’t really agree with this or what.’

She also expresses concern about how her mother will regard her new life.

“I just sit here and wonder. Everybody is very positive, and everybody feels really good about all this stuff but, you know, I’m kind of waiting for Mom to go, in a quiet time, ‘Oh my god, what’s happening?’ ”

Members of Jenner’s extended family have since made statements of support for her. Daughters Kylie and Kendall posting heartfelt messages on Father’s Day.

Stepdaughter Kim Kardashian West has also stated that she’s proud of Caitlyn, saying, “This is Caitlyn’s moment and it’s her time to express herself and just be herself, and that’s really what life is about.”

In June, Jenner’s mother, Esther, told PEOPLE that Caitlyn’s new identity would take time to get used to. “I’ve called [Caitlyn] Bruce since the day he was born. It’s going to take some time, but I will adjust.”