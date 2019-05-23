Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out on the Red Carpet with Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner hit the red carpet Wednesday for a girls’ night out with close friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins.

The I Am Cait star, 69, wore a long-sleeved black dress and black heels for the 10th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night in Beverly Hills, while Hutchins opted for flowing white pants, a black turtleneck and a patterned jacket.

The pair also posed on the carpet with the night’s host Sugar Ray Leonard, 63.

The annual event benefits the boxer’s Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, which funds research and creates awareness for childhood type 1 & 2 diabetes.

Jenner and Hutchins, 23, live together in Malibu and frequently accompany each other to events and get-togethers, but have said their relationship is platonic.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a romantic relationship,” Hutchins explained last fall during an interview on The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo. “I would describe our relationship as we’re partners — we’re business partners.”

“We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” she added. “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

Hutchins recently celebrated the launch of Jenner’s daughter Kylie Jenner’s new brand Kylie Skin, two months after the trio enjoyed dinner together at Nobu.

“They were toasting and laughing. They ordered a lot of food and seemed to have a great time,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They dined for two hours. Kylie looked happy.”

Jenner also brought Hutchins along to Kylie’s daughter Stormi’s first birthday party in February, and introduced her as her “partner.”

“They are not romantic but are best friends and are generally inseparable,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “Also, they consider themselves business partners. Sophia helps manage Caitlyn’s foundation and other business endeavors.”

Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian family member who has met Hutchins; Khloé Kardashian said this week on Laura Wasser’s Divorce Sucks podcast that she’s fond of her former stepfather’s pal.

“She’s really, really sweet – she’s younger, but she’s not bothering anyone. She’s super sweet,” Kardashian said.

She added, “I believe that she is a transgender woman as well” (And she is – Sophia transitioned in college and cited Jenner as an inspiration to her university newspaper).