When it comes to their safety, the Kardashian-Jenner family takes security very seriously.

During a discussion with her fellow contestants on a recent episode of the British reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Caitlyn Jenner said that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians brood has a security team with them “everywhere” they go.

“Do you guys have to have security everywhere you go?” asked actor Cliff Parisi.

“Everywhere,” said Caitlyn, 70.

She also estimated that her youngest daughter, 22-year-old Kylie Jenner — who recently sold a 51 percent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics brand to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million — spends hundreds of thousands of dollars per month in protection.

“I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between [$300,000] and $400,000 a month,” said Caitlyn. “A ton of money.”

Caitlyn, who also shares daughter 24-year-old Kendall Jenner with ex Kris Jenner, confirmed that security follows Kylie “everywhere.”

While the former Olympian admitted “it’s sad” that her children always have a team following them, she explained that they’ve grown accustomed to it over time.

“They’re used to it. They’ve been doing it forever,” said Caitlyn. “They like the security guys there.”

Caitlyn’s comments come more than two years after Kris, 64, said in June 2017 she and her children made security their first priority after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in the fall of 2016.

“It really changed all of our lives and the way that we live,” the famous momager admitted during The Hollywood Reporter’s reality TV roundtable.

Kardashian West, 39, was alone in her No Address Hotel room during Paris Fashion week when multiple masked men broke in and bound, gagged and robbed the KUWTK star of millions of dollars worth of jewels. Immediately following the heist, Kardashian West retreated from the public eye for three months, and her husband, Kanye West, increased the amount of security surrounding the family.

Not only did the terrifying incident change the way that Kardashian West lived — her family also followed suit.

“Not only do we now have an enormous amount of security — everyone is armed and licensed; it’s legit companies that protect all of us — but also the way that we deal with our lives on social media took a huge turn: what we show, what we don’t show,” said Kris. “If we go to Disneyland, we’re not snapping pictures with Dumbo; we’ll wait until we leave and then share something we want to share. But it also gave us great pause about what to share.”

Of the items that were stolen from Kardashian West was a 20-carat, emerald cut Lorraine Schwartz ring that West gave her, which she flaunted on social media prior to the break-in. Since the theft, Kris and her family drastically (and intentionally) changed what they decide to reveal to their social media audiences.

“There is nothing wrong with working hard and getting something wonderful for yourself if you want to or that’s what you’re into, but I think the way that we share it with other people really changed,” said Kris. “You think five times about what you’re going to put out there on social media.”

In addition to having security when they are out and about, Kardashian West has made her home a (very) safe haven.

Earlier this year, in Vogue’s May cover story, writer Jonathan Van Meter visited the Kardashian-West estate in Hidden Hills, California, and reported on some surprising details about the couple’s $60 million home.

“I had to pass through layers of Pentagon-level security and hesitated at their forbidding front door, which looks like it might be lowered over a moat, before deciding to walk around the side and enter through the garage like a normal person,” Van Meter wrote of the entrance to their massive abode.

In the garage, he said, there is a “security pod, manned 24 hours a day” along with a wall of shelves to hold boxes of Adidas Yeezy sneakers and another wall with black suitcases.