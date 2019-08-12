Kylie Jenner was flooded with happy birthday messages as she turned 22 on Saturday — but one in particular caught the Internet’s attention.

While celebrating her youngest daughter’s big day, Caitlyn Jenner accidentally posted a picture of herself from back in the day with Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, 23, instead.

“Life was so simple back then, but life is so good today,” Caitlyn, 69, captioned the post. “Happy birthday to my little baby @kyliejenner.”

Seemingly realizing the mistake, Caitlyn then deleted the post (captured by Here for the Tea on Instagram) and replaced it with two photos of her with Kendall and Kylie as young girls.

“Happy birthday @kyliejenner,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to point out the switch, playfully teasing Caitlyn for the mix-up.

“Changed that picture real quick,” one commented.

“Ahhh pics with them both,” commented another. “Better not to risk it!”

“Glad you got the right daughter this time, sis,” added another.

But Kylie didn’t seem to notice, or at least hasn’t publicly addressed the slip-up. The star rang in her birthday with friends and family in Italy, where she chartered the mega yacht Tranquility.