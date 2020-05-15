Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates Her Mom's 94th Birthday Days After Mother's Day

Caitlyn Jenner is celebrating her mother in more ways than one.

On Thursday, the Olympic gold medalist's mom, Esther Jenner, rang in her 94th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Caitlyn sang "Happy Birthday" to the Jenner family matriarch and presented her with a piece of cake, which was topped with a candle.

"Yay! 94 years old!" Caitlyn, 70, says in the Instagram video.

But that's not the only reason to celebrate! On Sunday, Esther rang in her 7nd Mother's Day.

"You just went through your 72nd Mother's Day a couple days ago," Caitlyn tells Esther in the clip.

Holding the piece of cake, Esther says, "That's beautiful" before she blows out the trick candle, which reignites itself. "It's one of those!" Esther says with a laugh.

The social-distancing birthday comes nearly five years after Esther broke both of her hips.

In October 2015, Caitlyn shared a photo on Twitter, revealing the news of her mother's condition to fans.

“Visiting my mom and she’s doing great after breaking both her hips. She’s been mobile – she’s tough,” the I Am Cait star wrote.

In the photo, Caitlyn stood above her mother, who gave a smile to the camera.

Since the former athlete revealed herself as Caitlyn on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2015, announcing her gender transition, Esther has been nothing but supportive.

“It was a wonderful day,” Esther told PEOPLE exclusively. “It takes so much courage to do what she’s doing.”

“When I first saw [Caitlyn],” said Esther, “all I wanted to do was give her a big hug. It was such new information.”

While Esther admitted, “It takes some time getting used to. I’ve called [Caitlyn] Bruce since the day he was born. It’s going to take some time, but I will adjust," she has nothing but love for her child.