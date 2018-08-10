Caitlyn Jenner Attends Daughter Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Celebration

Kylie Jenner was surrounded by family as she celebrated her 21st birthday.

Caitlyn Jenner stepped out to attend Kylie’s birthday dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Thursday night before heading to Delilah’s for the big party.

Caitlyn, 68, dressed up for the occasion, wearing a patterned, sequin-covered mini-dress. She paired her look with a simple black bag.

She also brought her close friend and rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins along for the night.

Along with Caitlyn, Kylie’s sisters — Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — were all there for the bash. Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and her mom Kris Jenner also came out.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars documented the night on social media.

Caitlyn Jenner Yolo/BACKGRID

First, there was the dinner at Craig’s, followed by a dance party at Delilah’s in a room decorated with pink tinsel, a mural of the KarJenner crew and ceiling of balloons.

Guests were given pink solo cups with “Kylie’s 21st” written on them. A cake came later, topped with a Barbie doll dressed as Kylie.

Caitlyn Jenner Kim Kardashian/Instagram

There was even a ball pit, which Kim and Khloé jumped around in.

At one point, the KarJenners sisters united on a couch for a fun photo shoot.

The festivities reached their peak with Kris’ emotional toast to her youngest daughter, captured by the (nearly) billion dollar beauty mogul’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

In her speech, the momager reminisced about watching Kylie grow up — giving a shout-out to her youngest child and Scott’s 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.