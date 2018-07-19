Caitlyn Jenner Reminisces About 'First Public Outing' as She Attends ESPYs with Sophia Hutchins

While attending the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, Caitlyn Jenner was reminded of her 2015 speech at the awards show — which also marked her first major public appearance since transitioning.

This time around, the 68-year-old former Olympian brought along her friend — and fellow trans woman — Sophia Hutchins.

“Sophia and I off to the ESPY’s,” Jenner captioned a smiling selfie of the two on Instagram. “Bringing back old memories of my first public outing. Life is good!”

The two were also seen smiling while sitting side-by-side inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Kevork Djansezian/Getty

While Jenner and Hutchins have sparked relationship rumors before, a PEOPLE source previously revealed the pair are simply good friends amongst a group of trans women with whom Jenner socializes. (Hutchins transitioned in college and cited Jenner as an inspiration to the university newspaper.)

“She still has no interest in dating,” the source added of Jenner. “It’s just not a priority.”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Calls Her New Life ‘Eye-Opening, Inspiring, but Also Frightening’ in ESPYs Arthur Ashe Courage Award Acceptance

In 2015, Jenner attended the ESPY Awards to accept ESPN’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

In her speech, she made sure to acknowledge the “power of the spotlight” not only for its burden but also for its potential to reshape “the landscape for the trans community.”

“My plea to you tonight is to join me,” she said. “Trans people deserve something. They deserve your respect. And from that respect comes a more compassionate country, a more empathetic society and a better world for all of us.”

Caitlyn Jenner Monica Schipper/Getty

Many of Jenner’s children were in the crowd that evening and were seen tearing up during the powerful moment, including Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino from first wife Chrystie Crownover, Brandon and Brody Jenner from second wife Linda Thompson, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner from third wife Kris Jenner. Jenner’s stepdaughters Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian were also in attendance.

However, while the Kardashian sisters publicly supported Jenner’s transition, they cut ties with her after reading her memoir, which alleged that Kris knew more about her spouse’s gender identity crisis than she had previously admitted.

RELATED: Where Caitlyn Jenner Stands with Every Woman in the Kardashian Family

During an interview on Live with Kelly in April 2017, Jenner explained that her speech at the ESPYs “was a very important moment, not just for me, but also for our society.”

“It was scary as heck — I’m going out in front of my peers for my first public appearance, I’m in a long dress and I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to trip going up those stairs,” she recalled.

But while the experience was nerve-wracking, “it was very well-received,” she said. “And that was the most important thing.”